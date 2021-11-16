Sunderland duo Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans help Northern Ireland frustrate Italy as Gianluca Vialli hails performance

Manuel Locatelli of Italy reacts after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Northern Ireland and Italy at Windsor Park on November 15, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Roberto Mancini’s side arrived at Windsor Park needing a victory to top Group C and secure a ticket to Qatar but could not find a way to score against a Northern Ireland side who have not conceded at home throughout the qualifying campaign.

Jonny Evans, whose absence during the crunch part of the qualifying campaign perhaps proved the difference for Northern Ireland, was immense at the heart of defence but there were brilliant performances across the pitch in the best display of Baraclough’s tenure.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan played the full 90 minutes, while Corry Evans came on as a sub.

“I think the players have to take massive credit for taking on board what was thrown at them, not just the starting eleven but also the players coming off the bench,” said Baraclough, who spoke to Mancini’s assistant Vialli as they walked off the pitch.

“At the end, Gianluca Vialli had a few words and said that was a typical Italian masterclass defensive performance, so I’ll take that and the boys can be proud of that.

“To be compared to a performance they can normally churn out, you know you’re probably doing something right.”

Having frustrated Italy for long periods, Northern Ireland had chances to snatch what would have been a famous victory.

The best of them came in the last minute of the 90 when substitute Conor Washington beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to the ball as the goalkeeper raced off his line, but having run into the box the Charlton striker scuffed his shot and Leonardo Bonucci cleared off the line.

“Totally!” Baraclough said when asked if he thought that was the moment Northern Ireland would win the game.