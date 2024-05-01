The stakes will be high across the Championship when a long and difficult season comes to a close this weekend.

Leicester City have confirmed their place in next season’s Premier League after their promotion was finalised last weekend and Ipswich Town will join them if they secure at least a point in their home game against relegation threatened Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with the Terriers all-but down already based on their inferior goal difference.

The Terriers know only a surprise win - and an unprecedented swing in goal difference - at Portman Road will preserve their second tier status. Birmingham City also need a win in their home game against Norwich City to have any chance of overhauling either Plymouth Argyle or Sheffield Wednesday.

Argyle face a home clash with play-off chasing Hull City and Wednesday are the visitors to the Stadium of Light as a season of change for Sunderland comes to a close.