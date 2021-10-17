Sunderland drawn at home to Mansfield in FA Cup first round
Sunderland have been drawn at home to Mansfield in the first round of the FA Cup.
The first round tie will take place at the Stadium of Light on the weekend of November 6 with the exact time and date to be confirmed.
Lee Johnson’s Sunderland beat Gillingham in League One on Saturday afternoon and are pushing for promotion to the Championship, while the Black Cats have also enjoyed a strong start in the Papa John’s Trophy competition, which they won last season.