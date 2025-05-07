Sunderland's key defensive & attacking stats compared to their Championship rivals ahead of Coventry City tie
A lot has been made of Sunderland’s form heading into the Championship play-offs and some have suggested the Black Cats have lost momentum ahead of Friday night’s semi-final first leg at Coventry City.
After securing their play-off spot and securing fourth place in the table with a goalless draw at Norwich City last month, Regis Le Bris’ side have failed to take a point from their last five games and have found the net in just one of those defeats. That is not necessarily a new concern as Sunderland have not scored more than one goal in a game since Eliezer Mayenda and Chris Mepham scored in a 2-1 home win against Cardiff City in March.
However, goalscoring and not conceding have not been an issue for Sunderland across the entire Championship season and they rank amongst the best sides in the second tier when it comes to their performances at either end of the pitch over the 46-game campaign.
Using one of the most popular statistics in the modern game, xG (expected goals), we can assess how the Black Cats compare to their play-off rivals and other clubs in the Championship across the season when it comes to their effectiveness in defensive and attacking areas.
Sunderland’s xG scored compared to their Championship play-off rivals?
24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.06 23rd: Oxford United - 1.12 22nd: Stoke City - 1.17 21st: Derby County - 1.20 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.21 19th: Preston North End - 1.22 18th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.28 17th: Millwall - 1.29 16th: Swansea City - 1.31 15th: Hull City - 1.34 14th: Watford - 1.34 13th: Luton Town - 1.34 12th: Portsmouth - 1.34 11th: Norwich City - 1.35 10th: Cardiff City - 1.39 9th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.39 8th: West Bromwich Albion - 1.42 7th: Burnley - 1.42 6th: Sheffield United - 1.43 5th: Bristol City - 1.46 4th: Sunderland 1.46 3rd: Coventry City - 1.49 2nd: Middlesbrough - 1.59 1st: Leeds United - 1.79
Sunderland’s xG conceded compared to their Championship play-off rivals?
24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.73 23rd: Stoke City - 1.58 22nd: Oxford United - 1.57 21st: Hull City - 1.48 20th: Portsmouth - 1.47 19th: Watford - 1.47 18th: Luton Town - 1.44 17th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.42 16th: Cardiff City - 1.42 15th: Norwich City - 1.36 14th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.35 13th: Bristol City - 1.35 12th: Preston North End - 1.33 11th: Swansea City - 1.32 10th: Middlesbrough - 1.31 9th: Derby County - 1.30 8th: Millwall - 1.30 7th: Coventry City - 1.28 6th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.27 5th: West Bromwich Albion - 1.26 4th: Sunderland 1.24 3rd: Sheffield United - 1.22 2nd: Burnley - 1.04 1st: Leeds United - 0.89
Championship play-off players with the highest xG across the season?
1st: Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) - 14.16 2nd: Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) - 12.2 3rd: Haji Wright (Coventry City) - 11.55 4th: Tom Cannon (Sheffield United) - 11.3 5th: Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) - 10.43 6th: Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) - 10.06
