The 30-year-old centre-back was making his fifth appearance for The Millers since joining the club in January on a deal until the end of the season.

Rotherham have taken seven points from their last three matches to move eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone, yet manager Matt Taylor does have injury concerns ahead of next weekend’s trip to Birmingham.

Asked how his squad was looking after the win over QPR, Taylor replied: “Weak, but we have been weak for the majority of the season.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright joined Rotherham United on loan in Jaunary. Picture by FRANK REID

“My biggest worry coming out of today is Bailey Wright. He got through the second half but you could see he was limping pretty early on.

“He’s got a problem with his calf area and we’ll assess it.

“It’s a blessing in disguise with no Tuesday game and we’ll keep on working towards a fit group going into that free midweek.”

How Sunderland’s other loanees fared over the weekend

In League One, Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete was an unused substitute as promotion chasers Plymouth beat Charlton 2-0.

Carl Winchester came off the bench at half-time as Shrewsbury overturned a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Derby, while Jack Diamond was a second-half substitute in Lincoln’s 1-0 win over Oxford.