Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Newcastle for the first time since August 2011.

Former defender Ashley Williams believes Daniel Ballard could easily have been sent off during Saturday's tough 3-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Newcastle United.

Sunderland were well beaten by their fierce rivals at the Stadium of Light, with Ballard scoring an unfortunate own goal before Alexander Isak's second-half brace. Michael Beale's side registered just two shots on goal on a day that promised so much but delivered little.

The Black Cats defender could well have been dismissed before putting into his own net, having collided with Isak. The Swedish striker was through on goal before going down but referee Craig Pawson waved away claims.

“Ballard had an eventful day and not for the right reasons,” Williams told Match of the Day. “In my opinion, he got away with [the potential red card]. Almiron slides Isak through and I know Isak has got a bit of him as well, but I think he's pulled him. It's outside the box probably but he's the last man and pulled Isak down."

Despite potentially getting away with the red card, Ballard's day went from bad to worse as he attempted to intercept a cross only to poke the ball into his own net.

And the 24-year-old was at fault for the third and final goal, racing across to cover but slamming into Anthony Gordon inside the box. Isak stepped up to make it three and cap off a nightmare afternoon for the defender.

“Ballard [for the own goal], as a centre-back you have to get your shoulders open and get in position a lot earlier. He backtracked, he doesn't know where Isak is and is facing his goal. It's poor defending to put it in his own net.