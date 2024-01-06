Reaction from Luke O'Nien after Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

Luke O'Nien says it was tough to watch Newcastle's players celebrating on the Stadium of Light pitch at full-time after the Black Cats' 3-0 defeat in the FA Cup third round.

Dan Ballard's own goal in the first half put the Black Cats on the back foot, before two goals from Alexander Isak after the break - with the second one coming from the penalty spot.

"It's really difficult to process because it’s quite fresh just after the game," said O'Nien. "Emotions are still a little bit scattered and I’m still trying to process them all. It’s disappointing that we didn’t come away with the win and we didn’t do that.

"It’s a difficult one to take because there are high expectations from everybody. There was the hope before the game which we all kind of lived and to not match that up with the win or the performance was difficult to take."

When asked about Newcastle players celebrating on the pitch after the game, O'Nien added: "I think it had glimpses of when we lost to Charlton in the play-off final. I remember watching them celebrating and I was like right that’s going to be us in the years to come. Fast forward a few years and we did and we lived that.

"You have to be gracious in defeat and say Newcastle were the better team. We are disappointed with the way we conceded the goals because it felt like it came from our mistakes. You take in the atmosphere. The atmosphere at the start of the game is one of the most incredible experiences of my life and I want to make sure we have many more of those days to come."

Ballard was keeping tabs on Isak before his own goal ten minutes before half-time, while Newcastle's second goal came just after the break when Pierre Ekwah conceded possession.

When asked if anything was said to Ballard after the opening goal, O'Nien replied: "He’s been probably one of our best players this season so there’s no need to say anything. He was in a good defensive position and these things happen. With Pierre as well, we are a team that want to build out from the back and that’s going to happen.

"I think it’s great because he (Ballard) was one of the most composed players in the first half and then in the second half after that he kept getting on the ball which for me show what a great player he is.

"We play out from the back and they have maybe one of the best pressing teams in the country, in the world. We haven’t really been exposed to that in the Championship and it’s important that we use this now to get better individually and collectively."