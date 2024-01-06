News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3: Highlights after Alexander Isak penalty and Dan Ballard own goal at Stadium of Light

Live updates, analysis, reaction and more as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 14:47 GMT
Sunderland face North East rivals Newcastle in a huge FA Cup third-round fixture - and we've got all the action covered.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.

Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.

Stick around and refresh the page for live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:50 GMTUpdated 14:40 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 (Ballard, own goal, 35) (Isak, 46, 90, pen)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn (Ba, 85)

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Pembele, Seelt, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Burstow, Hemir

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Joelinton (Miley, 47), Isak

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley

14:46 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 NEWCASTLE 3

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

14:41 GMT

90+1' Four changes for Newcastle

ON: Lascelles, Dummett, Livramento and Ritchie

OFF: Schar, Almiron, Burn and Gordon.

14:39 GMT

Three minutes added time

14:38 GMT

90' Goal Newcastle (Isak)

Isak converts from the penalty spot, converting low in the left corner, sending Patterson the wrong way.

14:36 GMT

89' Newcastle penalty

Sunderland had a chance as Hume's low cross went straight across goal.

Newcastle then broke forward before Ballard clattered Gordon and the referee pointed to the spot.

14:33 GMT

85' First change for Sunderland

Ba replaces Rusyn for the hosts. Looks like Pritchard will go up top with Ba playing on the right

14:29 GMT

80' Gordan goes close

Careless play from Sunderland saw them concede possession on the edge of their own box before Gordon flashed a shot across goal from the right.

14:28 GMT

77' O'Nien booked

O'Nien is shown a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Gordon on Newcastle's right.

Moments earlier Clarke had a chance to release Hume on the right but delayed his pass.

14:27 GMT

75' Pritchard goes close

Dubravka is finally called into action after Rusyn did well to knock the ball back for Pritchard, whose low effort from the edge of the box was tipped away by the Newcastle keeper.

