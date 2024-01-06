Live updates, analysis, reaction and more as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland face North East rivals Newcastle in a huge FA Cup third-round fixture - and we've got all the action covered.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.

Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.