Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3: Highlights after Alexander Isak penalty and Dan Ballard own goal at Stadium of Light
Live updates, analysis, reaction and more as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face North East rivals Newcastle in a huge FA Cup third-round fixture - and we've got all the action covered.
It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.
Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.
Sunderland vs Newcastle
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 (Ballard, own goal, 35) (Isak, 46, 90, pen)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn (Ba, 85)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Pembele, Seelt, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Burstow, Hemir
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Joelinton (Miley, 47), Isak
Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 NEWCASTLE 3
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
90+1' Four changes for Newcastle
ON: Lascelles, Dummett, Livramento and Ritchie
OFF: Schar, Almiron, Burn and Gordon.
Three minutes added time
90' Goal Newcastle (Isak)
Isak converts from the penalty spot, converting low in the left corner, sending Patterson the wrong way.
89' Newcastle penalty
Sunderland had a chance as Hume's low cross went straight across goal.
Newcastle then broke forward before Ballard clattered Gordon and the referee pointed to the spot.
85' First change for Sunderland
Ba replaces Rusyn for the hosts. Looks like Pritchard will go up top with Ba playing on the right
80' Gordan goes close
Careless play from Sunderland saw them concede possession on the edge of their own box before Gordon flashed a shot across goal from the right.
77' O'Nien booked
O'Nien is shown a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Gordon on Newcastle's right.
Moments earlier Clarke had a chance to release Hume on the right but delayed his pass.
75' Pritchard goes close
Dubravka is finally called into action after Rusyn did well to knock the ball back for Pritchard, whose low effort from the edge of the box was tipped away by the Newcastle keeper.