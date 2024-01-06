News you can trust since 1873
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland against Newcastle. Photo: Frank ReidDan Ballard playing for Sunderland against Newcastle. Photo: Frank Reid
Dan Ballard playing for Sunderland against Newcastle. Photo: Frank Reid

'Not his day': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Newcastle FA Cup loss - including two 4s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-0 defeat against Newcastle in the FA Cup.
By Phil Smith
Published 6th Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 15:34 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by North East rivals Newcastle in the FA Cup - but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats were defending well until Dan Ballard’s own goal 10 minutes before half-time.

Newcastle then doubled their lead straight after the restart when Miguel Almiron set up Alexander Isak to make it, before Isak converted a late penalty in stoppage time.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Little he could really do about any of the three goals that went past him. 5

Little he could really do about any of the three goals that went past him. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Dove in to try and steal the ball from Joelinton in the build up to the first goal, and had a tough time against Gordon. Did make one or two challenges. 5

Dove in to try and steal the ball from Joelinton in the build up to the first goal, and had a tough time against Gordon. Did make one or two challenges. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Had a brilliant first half until the unfortunate own goal that he could do nothing about as Isak lurked to score over his shoulder. Was Sunderland’s best player until a really poor decision to foul Gordon in the last minute, which he didn’t need to do. 5

Had a brilliant first half until the unfortunate own goal that he could do nothing about as Isak lurked to score over his shoulder. Was Sunderland’s best player until a really poor decision to foul Gordon in the last minute, which he didn’t need to do. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Tough to be critical of his defensive effort, competed fairly well against Isak for the most part. 6

Tough to be critical of his defensive effort, competed fairly well against Isak for the most part. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

