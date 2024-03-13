Sunderland defender confirms major injury blow in 71-word update on social media
Sunderland have suffered a major injury blow after Jenson Seelt confirmed that he is facing a 'long period of time' on the sidelines.
Seelt, who had started Sunderland's last four Championship matches, suffered a knee injury during the 4-2 defeat to Southampton and though the extent of his absence is yet to be confirmed it now appears unlikely that he will play again this season.
Seelt says he will do 'everything in his power' to come back better and stronger from the setback.
"I'm gutted to share the news that I suffered a knee injury during the game against Southampton," Seelt wrote on Instagram.
"This has taken me by surprise and I will be out for a long period of time. For now, I need to focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to come back better and stronger than ever. In all difficulties during life there are lessons and things to turn into positivity."
Mike Dodds is facing a major defensive dilemma for this weekend's visit of QPR to the Stadium of Light, with Luke O'Nien suspended and Dan Ballard also a major doubt. Ballard suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the Southampton game, and had to come despite initially trying to play on. With Nectar Triantis on loan at Hibernian, Leo Hjelde is the only other natural centre back in the squad and he has played most of his football at full back since arriving
