Sunderland have suffered a major injury blow after Jenson Seelt confirmed that he is facing a 'long period of time' on the sidelines.

Seelt, who had started Sunderland's last four Championship matches, suffered a knee injury during the 4-2 defeat to Southampton and though the extent of his absence is yet to be confirmed it now appears unlikely that he will play again this season.

Seelt says he will do 'everything in his power' to come back better and stronger from the setback.

"I'm gutted to share the news that I suffered a knee injury during the game against Southampton," Seelt wrote on Instagram.

"This has taken me by surprise and I will be out for a long period of time. For now, I need to focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to come back better and stronger than ever. In all difficulties during life there are lessons and things to turn into positivity."