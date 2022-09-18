The game between the two third-tier sides finished with a crazy score of 6-3 to The Imps, with Black Cats loanee Diamond scoring an impressive three goals.

Bristol Rovers, of course, are managed by former Newcastle United player, Barton, who has had several brushes with Sunderland fans over the years, particularly when he was manager of Fleetwood Town.

Sunderland fans, though, were delighted that Diamond, who came up through the academy system on Wearside, managed to get one over on their old nemesis Barton.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Former Olympique Marseille player and current Bristol Rovers manager, Joey Barton looks on from the crowd during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper wanted by non-league team

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Luke Hewitson is wanted by Hereford on loan.

The 17-year-old shot-stopper is currently on the books at Liverpool but is keen to play football.

The Newcastle-born player signed his first professional deal with Liverpool 11 months after joining from Sunderland, who he had played for until under-15 level.

However, a loan move to National League North side Hereford now looks like it could be on the cards.

Sunderland defeat Newcastle United in youth game

Sunderland under-18s team defeated 3-1 local rivals Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League youth competition.

A first-half double from Louie Salkeld and one from Will Dowling sealed all three points at the Academy of Light, with the result leaving the young Black Cats top of the table, with four wins from as many games.