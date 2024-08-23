Sunderland deal boosts Tottenham Hotspur as Cardiff City land Man Utd youngster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s decision to accept Ipswich Town’s £20m offer for winger Jack Clarke is set to hand a financial boost for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Leeds United star has become a firm favourite during his time at the Stadium of Light after helping the Black Cats to promotion into the Championship during a loan spell before making a permanent switch just over two years ago. In total, Clarke has scored 28 goals and provided 23 assists during his time with Sunderland - but his goal on the opening day of the new season looks set to be his last after Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna took a step closer to fulfilling his wish to sign another attacking player when his club had an offer for Clarke accepted on Thursday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit to Manchester City, the Tractor Boys boss said: “There are still some areas that we feel we want to add to. The forward areas is one of those. We know that with the level of the league, and how we operate, we need great depth in those areas. We’re a team who probably made more forward substitutions than anyone last year. We want to be really strong in those areas and have good depth, we want to add different qualities that we think can help us be successful in the Premier League, so we’re continuing to look at that.”

Clarke is expected to complete his move to Portman Road over the weekend after undergoing a medical in Suffolk on Friday - and could make his Tractor Boys league debut in next Saturday’s home game against Fulham. His move to Ipswich will also provide some good news for his former club Tottenham Hotspur after they reportedly negotiated a sizeable sell-on clause as part of the £3m permanent switch he made to Sunderland during the summer of 2022.

Cardiff land Manchester United defender in permanent deal

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Manchester United youngster Will Fish.

The 21-year-old defender has spent time on loan at Stockport County and Scottish Premiership club Hibernian in recent seasons but will now make a permanent switch away from Old Trafford after agreeing to be Cardiff’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window. Fish has put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract after the two clubs agreed a fee that could rise to around £2m. WalesOnline have also revealed the Premier League giants have a 30% sell-on clause and a buyback clause inserted into the agreement.

Speaking after signing for the Bluebirds, Fish said: "I’ve spoken to people that have played here in the past and they only said good things. I’ve heard amazing things about the fans. I spoke to David Marshall, who was here and the fans love him. That just shows that if you do well, they’ll back you forever. I just can’t wait to step out on the pitch. Marshy has played the game for a long time. I dropped him a text and the first thing he said was what an amazing football club it is. Marshy, when you speak to him, you know that what he tells you is right, so I have full belief that I’m making the right decision.”