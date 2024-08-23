First plays second in the early Championship table on Saturday when Sunderland welcome Burnley to the Stadium of Light.
Both Regis Le Bris and Scott Parker have big decisions to make, with a number of injury concerns but also a number of situations to manage as the transfer window heads into the final week. Parker in particular is managing a huge squad with a number of player’s futures in doubts, while Le Bris is facing up to life without key winger Jack Clarke.
Here, we run you through all the latest team and injury news...
1. Jack Clarke - out
Le Bris said at is press conference that Clarke was available but a deal has since been agreed with Ipswich Town. Likely to have been confirmed by the time this game kicks off but he won't be involved either way. A huge blow for Le Bris and Sunderland. Photo: Nigel French
2. James Trafford - back
Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper missed last weekend's game due to illness but Scott Parker has confirmed he'll be back tomorrow. | Getty Images
3. Dan Ballard - out
Ballard isn't ready to return but is back doing some training and could yet return to face Portsmouth next weekend. If not, he'll be fully fit for after the international break. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Alan Browne - back
Fit again after missing last week's win with a minor calf issue. Big decision for Le Bris as to whether he comes straight back in or whether the talented Chris Rigg keeps his place. | Ian Horrocks
