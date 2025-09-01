Big-money moves, last-minute drama and potential departures – Sunderland face a hectic Premier League deadline day

With the transfer window closing at 7pm on September 1, Sunderland are expected to be busy as they look to finalise their Premier League squad.

Kristjaan Speakman, Florent Ghisolfi, Stuart Harvey, Régis Le Bris and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus are still pushing to strengthen key areas – while also trimming the squad and arranging development loans for several promising youngsters.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans can expect on transfer deadline day, including a raft of outgoings and some potentially big-money incomings:

The incoming transfer deals Sunderland could sanction

Sunderland remain in the market for a versatile forward who can operate both out wide and through the middle – complementing the Black Cats’ existing attacking options. While Romaine Mundle is expected to return from injury later this season, Le Bris wants one more deal over the line before the deadline, if possible.

The club have already shown a willingness to invest heavily, agreeing a deal earlier in the window for Armand Laurienté worth around £19million – before pulling out when circumstances surrounding the deal changed at the last minute.

Since then, Sunderland have been linked with a host of high-profile forwards around the £30million bracket, including Loïs Openda of RB Leipzig and Abdul Fatawu of Leicester City. According to reports in Germany, Openda remains one to watch – with Leipzig valuing the Belgian striker at more than €40million (around £34million) – and Juventus, Aston Villa and Sunderland all monitoring developments closely.

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has signalled his intent to sanction another major attacking signing if the right opportunity arises, though the club are also open to securing a loan deal if required. So far, only Marc Guiu has joined on a temporary basis – with Sunderland’s other additions, including Robin Roefs, Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete, arriving permanently.

In defence, Sunderland are continuing to push hard for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí. The Colombian international started on the bench over the weekend and remains a top target for Le Bris – but the deal hinges on whether Bologna can source a replacement before deadline day.

Lucumí is expected to cost between £25million and £30million – meaning that if Sunderland secure both the defender and a forward on permanent deals, deadline-day spending could reach around £60million. That remains dependent on multiple moving parts, but the Lucumí deal is considered one to watch closely heading towards the 7pm deadline.

There has also been some talk of a Guiu recall by Chelsea after Liam Delap’s injury but it is understood that there is no caluse to automatically bring the striker back to Stamford Bridge, meaning Sunderland would have to agree to his return having secured a replacement and having been compensated financially.

Lastly, the Black Cats have reportedly entered the race to sign Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida, with French outlet Mercato claiming the Premier League club are attempting to hijack Olympique de Marseille’s move for the versatile defender. One to watch as the window edges towards its closure.

The outgoing deals Sunderland could sanction on deadline day

Sunderland are also preparing for a busy day in terms of departures, with up to 16 players potentially leaving before the deadline. The focus is on freeing up wages, moving on players who are not in Régis Le Bris’ plans, and securing development loans for the club’s brightest prospects.

In goal, Blondy Nna Noukeu could leave after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Robin Roefs earlier this summer. A permanent move or loan would allow the 22-year-old to secure much-needed senior football rather than spend the season as Sunderland’s fourth-choice option.

Defensively, several exits are possible. Timothée Pembélé, who spent last season on loan at Le Havre, has not featured recently, and an exit appears inevitable. Young defenders Zak Johnson and Leo Hjelde are both strong candidates for loan moves to aid their development, while Joe Anderson, now 24, could be set for a permanent departure if suitable offers arrive. Jenson Seelt is the most complicated case: he has featured in Sunderland’s opening Premier League fixtures but could still head out on loan should Sunderland secure another centre-back, with interest coming from the Netherlands.

In midfield, Alan Browne faces an uncertain future after slipping down the pecking order since Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive. Abdoullah Ba, who spent last season on loan in France, could also depart permanently or on another temporary deal, while Harrison Jones could be loaned out to gain valuable senior experience. Further up the pitch, Ian Poveda is another potential exit after struggling to establish himself at the Stadium of Light, while Jay Matete could also move on in search of regular minutes despite his status as a reliable EFL performer.

Among Sunderland’s younger prospects, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi are both being considered for development loans to accelerate their progress, while Nazariy Rusyn is expected to leave after returning from his spell at Hajduk Split, with a permanent transfer seen as the most likely outcome. Niall Huggins is also attracting interest from clubs in the EFL after returning from injury but failing to make recent matchday squads in the Premier League. First team attacker Patrick Roberts has also been linked with a move to Derby County if they are willing to meet Sunderland’s valuation.

