Sunderland and Crystal Palace have both shown interest in signing Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly in recent days, but the player would ideally prefer to stay in Italy this summer, according to reports.

The former Newcastle United talent joined the Serie A giants on a permanent basis earlier in the transfer window following an initial six-month loan spell in Turin, with the Magpies ultimately receiving around £14.9 million for a player who made just 14 appearances on Tyneside.

At various points this summer, he has been touted for a prospective return to the Premier League, and to that end, continental journalist Nicolo Schira has suggested that it is Sunderland and Palace who have shown the most prominent interest in signing the 26-year-old. Writing on X, Schira said: “Crystal Palace and Sunderland are Premier League’s clubs which have shown interest in Lloyd Kelly, who wants to stay at Juventus.”

Sunderland approach for Baris Yilmaz and Gabriel Sara snubbed

Elsewhere, journalist Kutlu Akpinar has claimed that Sunderland approached Galatasaray over a potential double deal for winger Baris Alper Yilmaz and midfielder Gabriel Sara, but the Turkish club shut down the negotiations.

Both players were linked with the Black Cats earlier in the summer, with Sabah Spor stating that Galatasaray would demand at least £26 million for each of their assets. Speculation involving the pair has quietened somewhat since, however, and according to Akpinar, it is because their current employers made it clear they had no interest in discussing a sale.

Addressing the situation, Akpinar said: “Sunderland was interested in Baris Alper Yilmaz as well as Sara; they wanted to negotiate with Galatasaray, but the club did not give approval.”

Callum Doyle seals Wrexham transfer

And finally, former Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle has completed a permanent transfer to Championship new boys Wrexham, the club have confirmed. The centre-back, just 17 at the time of his arrival on Wearside, was part of the Black Cats squad that won promotion back to the second tier from League One under Alex Neil in 2022, and has since enjoyed temporary stints away from parent club Manchester City with Norwich City, Leicester City, and Coventry City.

Now 21, Doyle has bid farewell to Pep Guardiola’s side, signing a four-year deal in Wales in a switch understood to be worth around £7.5 million. Speaking after his transfer was announced, Doyle said: “I’m buzzing to join the club. I’ve been wanting a permanent move for some time now and I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been interested in the club from afar and kept a close eye on the journey and now I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome Callum to the club. He’s a talented young player with a lot of Championship experience. We’re looking forward to him joining up with the squad and working with him.”

