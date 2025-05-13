Sunderland v Coventry City: The SAFC players have arrived at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans have welcomed the players to the Stadium of Light with incredible scenes outside the ground.

Sunderland host Coventry City on Wearside in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final with Regis Le Bris’ side enjoying a slender 2-1 lead. And Sunderland fans welcomed the players in style, with flags, flares and huge cheers. Watch the scenes in our video.

Meanwhile, Sunderland will pay tribute to one of the clubs “greatest players of all time” ahead of kick-off against Coventry City on Tuesday evening, it has been revealed.

The Black Cats host the Sky Blues in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final this evening, and will be aiming to secure a spot at Wembley later this month with a positive result. Regis Le Bris’ side currently hold a one-goal lead in the contest, having picked up a 2-1 victory at the CBS Arena on Friday.

And with a capacity crowd set to turn out at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have shared their plans for the build-up to a hotly-anticipated encounter.

