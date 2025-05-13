Sunderland AFC is pleased to confirm ticketing details for the 2025 Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final.

Following a semi-final victory over Coventry City, Régis Le Bris’ side will face Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 24 May (KO TBC).

The Club has received an allocation of 35,531 tickets in the West Stand and phase one of sales will be open to 2024-25 season ticket holders only.

Phase one: 12:00 noon, Wednesday 14 May

2024-25 season ticket holders will be eligible to purchase one ticket per season ticket during this period.

Due to the volume of season ticket holders, all tickets will be subject to availability and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Phase two, which will include new 2025-26 season ticket holders and 2024-25 six-game package holders, will commence from 9am on Friday 16 May, subject to availability.

Additional sales phases will be communicated should any tickets remain.