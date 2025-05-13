Sunderland v Coventry City: Frank Lampard and Régis Le Bris react after dramatic extra-time winner
Sunderland and Régis Le Bris face their biggest test of the season yet as they bid to book their place at Wembley and the Championship play-off final.
The Black Cats hold a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg at the CBS Arena, meaning it is all to play for at the Stadium of Light. You can follow all the updates throughout the night in our matchday live blog below.
More from Le Bris
It’s really important to highlight the togetherness. They are not always brilliant with the ball but they represent the region. They fight all the way even when it’s tough. They are so well connected.
When you play in 4-4-2, you have threats but you can lack control. Its what you gain, and what you lose.
Le Bris reaction
It was fantastic. We play football for these emotions. Before that, it was a tough game. Coventry played really good football. They’re strong with the ball, controlled the game. We got caught in between two attitudes, we were a bit nervous.
Dan Ballard reacts
It's what dreams are made of. The fans today were absolutely incredible. It was just feeling like it wasn't going to be our day. All the lads were desperate to give the lads something to celebrate. What a dramatic finale - stuff dreams are made of.
Romaine got in the way and I got up too early! Then I can't remember what happened. It's some feeling.
Lampard on Dan Ballard
He was fantastic across both legs. He played really well, you could feel his presence.
Lampard on post-match pitch invasion
A few silly fans came over [to us] at the end but it was a minority. It was disappointing but it was a minority.
More from Lampard
We want to get better, stronger, next season. We maybe need more competition and cover in areas. That starts now.
I didn’t think Ephron would make this game - which makes his performance all the more incredible. We’ve missed him and I wanted to play him.
Lampard reaction
Football is cruel at times. It’s critical moments. Sunderland got it.
It’s not easy creating chances against team with a low block. They work really hard and credit to that. The way we played, the way we were in their half in the second half, I’m proud. Credit to them, but I’m proud.
Frank Lampard reaction
My biggest emotion is pride as to how my players played. Congrats to Sunderland but we were the better team. I’m incredibly proud of how we played in this kind of atmosphere.
BREAKING: Sunderland get 35,531 ticket allocation
Statement here from Sunderland AFC:
Sunderland AFC is pleased to confirm ticketing details for the 2025 Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final.
Following a semi-final victory over Coventry City, Régis Le Bris’ side will face Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 24 May (KO TBC).
The Club has received an allocation of 35,531 tickets in the West Stand and phase one of sales will be open to 2024-25 season ticket holders only.
Phase one: 12:00 noon, Wednesday 14 May
2024-25 season ticket holders will be eligible to purchase one ticket per season ticket during this period.
Due to the volume of season ticket holders, all tickets will be subject to availability and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Phase two, which will include new 2025-26 season ticket holders and 2024-25 six-game package holders, will commence from 9am on Friday 16 May, subject to availability.
Additional sales phases will be communicated should any tickets remain.
Tickets can only be purchased through the club’s online ticketing service.
‘Que sera sera’ rings around the Stadium of Light as they players gather in front of the Roker End.
THE MOMENT
FULL TIME
THE REFEREE BLOWS UP STRAIGHT AWAY.
SUNDERLAND ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY. THEY’VE DONE IT.
DAN BALLARD WHERE’D YOU WANT YOUR STATUE?!?!
The Stadium of Light is rocking but there’s still 30 seconds or so to play here.
YOU’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT
HE’S THUMPED THE HEADER IN OFF THE UNDERSIDE OF THE BAR
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL
DAN BALLLLLLLLLLLLARRRRRRRRRRRRDDDDD