Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will face Coventry City in the play-off semi final after a dramatic final day of the regular season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris is confident that Sunderland's 3-0 defeat to Coventry City in March will have no bearing on the upcoming play-off semi final between the two teams.

Coventry City secured fifth place in the Championship table with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, while Sunderland fell to a fifth consecutive defeat against QPR. The Sunderland head coach says his recent rest and rotation policy was in part guided by Sunderland's display against Frank Lampard's side in March, when they were heavily beaten. He is confident that the choices he has made since then and the high-stakes nature of the game for his players this time around means there will be no repeat of that display on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a specific period, in this game we were really exhausted and it was the starting point of this period [of rotation]," Le Bris said.

"We felt it was really important to refresh the squad after 36, 37, 38 games, I don't remember exactly.

"This period is over. Individual mistakes can obviously happen but it wasn't so often this season and I am sure it won't happen again."

Many Sunderland fans are concerned by the team's performance level heading into those play-off fixtures but Le Bris said he had 'no doubt' his players would step up when the pressure is on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, I have in my head the games we played against Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley," Le Bris said.

"These games were 'play-off games' and we always played well in these situations. If it was two, three, four months before, we'll be ready to do it again, I have no doubt about this."

Ticket details for play-off semi finals confirmed

Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 2,815 tickets for the first leg of their play-off semi final at Coventry City.

Tickets have already gone on sale to supporters with 60+ Black Cats points, priced at £30 for adults. Tickets will go on sale subject to availability for fans with 40+ Black Cats points at 4pm tomorrow, and will remain on sale until 4pm Monday (May 5th). Any tickets still available at that stage will go on sale to fans with 20+ Black Cats points until 4pm Tuesday (May 6th).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Sunderland AFC said: "This is an all-paper tickets fixture and age verification measures will be in place. Anyone aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult."

Tickets for the home leg are currently on sale to season-card holders, with their seats reserved until 5pm on Tuesday May 6th. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced.

As with season tickets, the price of tickets in this initial phase is tiered depending on location within the ground. Adult tickets range from £29 to £34, with the usual concessions then in place. Supporters have been advised that after purchase, their ticket for the second leg will be added to their existing season card whether it be digital or physical. Tickets can be purchased either online or via the ticket office which is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with 4s and 5s after QPR defeat