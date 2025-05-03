Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were beaten for the fifth Championship game in a row on Saturday

While those that stayed for the post-match lap give Sunderland a rousing reception heading into the play-offs, the flat atmosphere from half an hour onwards told its own story.

And why would it be any other way? Sunderland lost for the fifth game in a row and more worrying yet again gave the opposition goalkeeper a more comfortable afternoon than they could have hoped for.

There were similarities with the recent home against Blackburn Rovers in that Sunderland actually started brightly, playing with an urgency and a tempo to push the opponent back. But as they did against Blackburn, the Black Cats then fell behind after sloppy defending allowed QPR to score with pretty much their first attack. The visitors build the play up nicely in the middle of the park as Jack Colback drifted in from the left. Gaps opened up on the right flank when Sunderland couldn't stop the attack, the cutback finding Nicolas Madsen in the heart of the box and his finish was emphatic.

Most concerning from a Sunderland perspective was that the game then fell back into an even more familiar rhythm, with the hosts seeing plenty of the ball but failing to create anything significant with it. Mayenda drew a decent stop from Walsh almost immediately after the goal following nice work from Le Fee, but by half time the hosts had just three shots on target to show for their efforts.

As in recent games, the build up was simply too slow and the striker too isolated. Sunderland looked tentative and too often failed to flood the box, cutbacks and crosses easily dealt with by the QPR defence.

The best chance in the early exchanges of the second half actually fell to QPR, a wicked free kick from deep headed just wide of the near post with Anthony Patterson rooted to the spot.

Sunderland laboured to create chances, at times getting into excellent positions but failing to find the quality they needed in the final third. Midway through the second half, Le Bris rolled the dice and switched to a 4-4-2 formation. For a time it injected some urgency and threat into Sunderland's play, as they began to dominate the ball and push QPR back to the edge of their own box.

The visitors found it to easy to defend their box, however, and it spoke volumes that the only real save Joe Walsh had to make in the second half was when he clawed away a header from Dan Ballard at the back post.

An energetic cameo from Ballard on his return from a hamstring injury was one of the few positives for Sunderland on another disappointing day, with fans understandably downbeat ahead of the play-offs. Le Bris and his players have been adamant that they will deliver when it really matters, but their attacking play and lack of form through the team has alarm bells ringing. That they will face a formidable opponent in Coventry City after the final day results has done little to lift the mood. A big challenge awaits and Sunderland have it all to prove.

