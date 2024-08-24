Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

Sunderland extended their perfect start to the Championship season with an impressive 1-0 win at home to Burnley on Saturday. Romaine Mundle scored the only goal of the game inside 26 minutes, firing a clinical effort past James Trafford and into his far corner. Regis Le Bris’ side could have scored more but will still finish the weekend as table-toppers, having managed the final minutes with 10 men after Dan Neil was sent off.

The players have done their bit on the pitch and so focus for the next few days will be on recruitment, with Sunderland in need of more attacking reinforcements after losing Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town. With all that in mind, The Sunderland Echo has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the Black Cats and their Championship rivals.

Defender loan interest

Sunderland could be about to give the ‘green light’ for defender Nectarios Triantis to head out on loan in the final week of the transfer window. The Mirror reporter Dan Marsh claims there is interest from teams across the EFL and Scotland, where Triantis spent the second-half of last season.

The Black Cats signed Triantis for just £300,000 last summer but he played just three times last season before joining Hibernian on loan. The 21-year-old played 90 minutes as his side were beaten 2-0 by Preston in the Carabao Cup earlier this month and could be sent back out to find more regular football.

There is no detail on which teams, either in the EFL or Scotland, are eyeing a possible loan move for the Australian under-23 international. But a temporary exit from the Stadium of Light could be sanctioned next week.

Leeds deal close

Leeds United are closing in on a second signing in quick succession with reports of a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon. Fabrizio Romano claims Solomon is in West Yorkshire undergoing medical tests this weekend ahead of securing a season-long loan move, having rejected the chance to join Spanish top-flight side Getafe.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds kicked off a busy final week of transfer business with the £10million arrival of Largie Ramazani from UD Almeria and look to be further boosting their attacking unit. Manager Daniel Farke also expects reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back, having seen more than £120m of talent leave earlier this summer.

Solomon has been on the fringes of first-team action since joining Tottenham on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, but impressed on loan at Premier League side Fulham recently. The 25-year-old can play across the attacking unit and is expected to be available for the visit of Hull City to Elland Road next weekend. Leeds picked up their first win of the season on Friday evening, with goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James securing a 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro closing in on defender

Middlesbrough could soon add to their squad with reports suggesting a move for left-back Neto Borges from Clermont is close. The Northern Echo claim talks are ‘progressing well’ ahead of the defender’s permanent arrival at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick’s Boro were keen on a move for Borges last summer and, with the full-back now into the final year of his deal at a Clermont side who were just relegated, they have decided to make their move. He looks set to become the sixth signing of the summer.