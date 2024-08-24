Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tony Mowbray is at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland’s game against Burnley in the Championship

Sunderland have welcomed back former head coach Tony Mowbray to the Stadium of Light against Burnley.

Mowbray had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrew’s to lead their push for an immediate return to the Championship but explained his recovery meant he could not lead the club’s preparations for the new campaign.

Mowbray has stated his intention to return to management but says he will only do so after fully recovering and spending time with his family.

Mowbray took in Middlesbrough's game against Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium two weeks ago and was presented to the crowd at half-time. Mowbray previously played for and managed the Teessiders and hails from the area.

However, Mowbray has now been invited to Sunderland’s game against Burnley at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - much to the delight of Black Cats fans.

After, Mowbray’s appearance at Middlesbrough, Sunderland’s social media account wrote: “All the very best with your continued recovery, Tony. We’re all right behind you!”