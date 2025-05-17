Sunderland contract stance confirmed as key quartet face big future calls

Sunderland are facing some major calls over several members of their squad after next weekend’s Championship play-off final meeting with Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are now solely focused on securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League as they prepare to face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley next weekend.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a positive first season under head coach Regis Le Bris after securing a play-off spot with a draw at Norwich City last month before going on to see off Coventry City in the semi-final over the last week. A 2-1 win at the CBS Arena set the platform for a remarkable night at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as a last-gasp Dan Ballard header ensured the Black Cats claimed a 3-2 aggregate win and set the Wearside faithful scrambling for tickets for a big day until the famous arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any transfer plans or contract talks will be put to the side until Sunderland know which division they will compete in next season - but there are some huge calls facing the Stadium of Light hierarchy. As it stands, loan signings Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Enzo Le Fee will return to their parent clubs - although a permanent deal could be secured for the latter if Le Bris’ men are successful at Wembley next weekend. However, there are a number of key players that will enter the final 12 months of their existing deals during the summer and it seems likely Sunderland will look to tie down their services on longer agreements no matter what division they are competing in come August.

But when do the current deals of Sunderland players come to an end?

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Getty Images

Summer 2025 - Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026 - Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Harrison Jones, Tommy Watson (joining Brighton), Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer 2027 - Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028 - Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jensen Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*, Hemir*

* currently out on loan

What have Sunderland said about Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil’s contract status?

Sunderland captain Dan Neil celebrates advancing to Wembley for the play-of final. | Getty Images

As reported by The Echo in February, Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused. Dan’s our captain. I think he’s grown into that captaincy role and, as the season has gone on, has become more and more influential. At the minute, we’re really comfortable with where he’s at, we’re just zoned in and focused on these remaining games.”