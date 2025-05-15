The Sunderland pair reacted on social media to Sunderland’s win against Coventry in the play-offs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fée have shared emotional messages with Sunderland supporters following the club’s dramatic Championship play-off semi-final victory over Coventry City.

Both players played key roles across the two legs as Régis Le Bris’ side sealed their spot at Wembley, with Le Fée registering two crucial assists — setting up Isidor’s goal in the first leg at the CBS Arena and delivering the decisive corner for Dan Ballard’s late winner in the second leg at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the 3-2 aggregate win, Isidor praised the passion of the home crowd in a heartfelt post on social media: “A magical atmosphere in a magical stadium… That’s a night to remember and makes me proud to be a Mackem. But the job’s not finished. ‘TIL THE END! See you in Wembley.” Midfielder Le Fée echoed the sentiment, adding: “One more to go, see you at Wembley.”

Sunderland will now face Sheffield United in the play-off final on May 24, with a return to the Premier League on the line. Promotion would also trigger Le Fée’s permanent transfer to the Stadium of Light, with the Frenchman’s loan move from AS Roma including an automatic purchase clause should the Black Cats go up.

Régis Le Bris previews Sunderland’s play-off final against Sheffield United

Régis Le Bris said his Sunderland side knows what a difficult task they will face against Sheffield United, but urged his players to go on and make history.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“They were really good in their semi-final,” Le Bris said. “I think they are a good team, well-organised with different threats. They have good experience, they were in the Premier League last season, so we know it will be another tough challenge. To be promoted at the end of the season, though, you have to break something or do something special. It will be tough, but we will have our ambition and our desire to win. We will need all the quality and character we have within the group, but our ambition is to win promotion.”

Your next Sunderland read: The 65 incredible photos of Sunderland fans welcoming team bus ahead of semi-final vs Coventry - gallery