20-year-old winger Timur Tutierov expected to sign fresh two-year contract at Sunderland

Sunderland are expected to tie down winger Timur Tutierov to a new two-year contract following his breakthrough campaign at under-21 level.

As reported by @ZoryaLondonsk, the 20-year-old Ukrainian is close to agreeing fresh terms, with the Black Cats keen to reward his progress and secure his future amid wider squad restructuring. Tutierov made 29 appearances for Sunderland’s under-21 side last season, scoring seven goals and registering three assists across all competitions. Operating predominantly as a left winger, he also featured in left-midfield and right-wing roles, showing the versatility valued by the club’s development staff.

After arriving from Ukrainian side Kolos Kovalivka, Tutierov initially struggled for minutes but established himself as a regular starter in the second half of the 2024–25 campaign. He finished strongly, producing a full 90-minute performance in the 5–0 home win against Wolves U21 in January and contributing consistently down the left flank.

The youngster clocked up 725 minutes in Premier League 2, scoring five goals in the league and a further two in the play-offs and Premier League Cup. His standout displays included a goal and assist in the 3–2 win over Boro U21 and another influential outing in the 5–2 win against Manchester United U21s.

His anticipated contract renewal comes at a time when Sunderland are actively reshaping both their first-team and development squads ahead of the 2025–26 Premier League campaign. The club have signed 31-year-old left-back Reinildo on a free transfer and have agreed a club-record £30million deal for Habib Diarra, both of whom add significant experience and top-level pedigree to Régis Le Bris’ evolving team.

On the development front, Sunderland are also closing in on young attacker Jay Matadean, who is expected to join on a scholarship deal after a successful trial period. The former Manchester City U18 forward is regarded as a high-upside project player with explosive pace and raw attacking instincts. In goal, the Black Cats are finalising the signing of Lincoln City youngster Isaac Allan, who impressed while on trial in April. The 17-year-old is understood to have agreed terms and will link up with the academy for pre-season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland remain in discussions over a new deal for Dennis Cirkin, with just 12 months left on his contract. Despite reported interest from former club Tottenham, Spurs expert John Wenham has suggested Cirkin will remain on Wearside, citing Sunderland’s Premier League status and the player’s desire for regular football.

With a renewed emphasis on both elite recruitment and academy development, Sunderland’s intent is clear – build a sustainable Premier League side without compromising their commitment to youth progression. Tutierov’s new deal will be seen as a positive step in that direction, with club insiders hopeful that he could break into the first-team picture under Le Bris if his trajectory continues.