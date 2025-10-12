Sunderland contract latest as 12 set to leave Stadium of Light next summer

Sunderland are facing some major decisions over the future of several members of their first team squad.

Sunderland are currently focusing on their attempts to build on a positive return to the Premier League.

With the second international break of the season now in full swing, the Black Cats have been able to reflect on a promising start to life back in the top flight. After losing just two of their first seven fixtures of the campaign, Regis Le Bris’ side are sat in ninth place in the table and could move into the top four with a home win against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that are still awaiting their first win of the season.

Few had expected the Black Cats to make such an impact after securing promotion via their dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United in May - but the momentum gained from their Wembley glory and the most ambitious summer transfer window for many a year has spilled into the new season.

Eyebrows were raised when the Stadium of Light hierarchy authorised a major recruitment drive that saw the club’s transfer record broken on two occasions and ambitious deals for former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs and highly rated midfielder Noah Sadiki all arrive on Wearside.

There is something of a fresh feel around the Black Cats squad - but there are also some major decisions lying in wait over the future of some of the players they joined at Sunderland during the summer as they approach key points in their current contracts.

Some will head into the final 18 months of their deals in the new year - but there are more pressing matters with a number of Black Cats players able to negotiate free transfer moves with clubs outside of England from the start of January. We take a look at the current contract status of the Sunderland squad and assess where the big decisions may lie.

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Bertrand Traore, Lutsharel Geertruida (loan), Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Zak Johnson, Harrison Jones, Niall Huggins* , Patrick Roberts*

Summer 2027:Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo Mandava, Luke O’Nien, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Abdoullah Ba, Nazariy Rusyn* , Alan Browne*

Summer 2028: Granit Xhaka, Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Timothee Pembele, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Ahmed Abdullahi, Adil Aouchiche* , Hemir* , Milan Aleksic* , Jenson Seelt*

Summer 2029: Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fee

Summer 2030: Trai Hume, Robin Roefs, Simon Adingra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Habib Diarra, Chris Rigg, Eliezer Mayenda

* Player out on loan