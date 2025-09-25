Sunderland have drawn some big crowds back in the Premier League this season.

Sunderland have enjoyed a solid start to life back in the Premier League, both on and off the pitch.

The Black Cats - who won promotion via the Championship play-offs - have taken eight points from their opening five games to sit seventh in the table, just two points off second and already five points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, their return to the top flight has seen a bump in attendance figures, with Sunderland averaging 46,254 at the Stadium of Light in league play so far this season, compared to 42,454 and 41,028 over the last two campaigns, respectively.

Sunderland’s average attendance in 2025/26

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland’s average attendance is the ninth-highest in the Premier League, sitting between Everton in their brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium and Aston Villa. And across Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues, it makes for very impressive reading, with the Stadium of Light averaging the 21st-highest attendances throughout the English, Spanish, German, Italian and French top divisions so far in 2025/26.

The Black Cats sit just below Basque giants Athletic Club on 48,178, but ahead of another Spanish powerhouse Valencia, who have averaged 45,595. Among the elite sides pulling lower crowds than Sunderland at present - many due to their stadium capacities - are Chelsea (39,712), RB Leipzig (45,306), Sevilla (37,391) and Bayer Leverkusen (29,800).

That said, it must be noted that data - per FBref - for a number of huge European clubs have not yet been disclosed, including Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus.

Where does Sunderland’s 2025/26 average attendance rank in Europe?

Here are the top 30 clubs from Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues this season, ranked by average attendance:

Borussia Dortmund (81,365) Bayern Munich (75,000) Manchester United (73,952) Real Madrid (71,524) Milan (69,593) AS Roma (63,681) West Ham United (62,459) Tottenham Hotspur (61,164) Liverpool (60,371) Arsenal (60,146) Stuttgart (60,000) Real Betis (59,880) Eintracht Frankfurt (59,500) Atletico Madrid (58,926) Hamburg (57,000) Borussia Monchengladbach (53,348) Newcastle United (52,188) Manchester City (52,160) Everton (51,937) Athletic Club (48,178) sunderland">Sunderland (46,254) Valencia (45,595) RB Leipzig (45,306) Aston Villa (41,781) Werder Bremen (41,300) Chelsea (39,712) Lens (37,728) Sevilla (37,391) Leeds United (36,774) SC Freiburg (34,150)

Unai Emery praises ‘great atmosphere’ at Stadium of Light

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has spoken about Sunderland’s crowd. | Getty Images

It isn’t just raw numbers that have been impressive when it comes to Sunderland crowds this season, with the Black Cats faithful clearly helping their side get some key results over the line. Most recently, Regis Le Bris’ side came from behind to draw 1-1 against Aston Villa, despite going down to 10 men in the 33rd minute following Reinildo’s red card.

The way Sunderland were backed by their supporters clearly had a positive effect on their players, as proven by the post-match comments of Villa boss Unai Emery. “Of course Sunderland as well, they are here at home, in this stadium, they are playing so, so motivated, enthusiastic, the supporters they are helping them, the atmosphere is a very great atmosphere,” said Emery. “Even playing with one less player, they were feeling strong. And sometimes we were playing under the pressure from the supporters and not, OK, I can close my ears [block out the noise] and play."

