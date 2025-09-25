The 19-year-old Sunderland play-off hero has caught the eye in two EFL Cup appearances so far for his new club Brighton.

Former Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson dazzled during his full debut for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The England youth international - still only 19 years old - left the Stadium of Light for the Seagulls on a £10million deal this summer after registering three goals in 21 Championship appearances last season. His most notable strike, of course, was the dramatic last-minute winner in the Championship play-off final at Wembley against Sheffield United to guide the Black Cats back into the Premier League.

Watson wasted little time in showing his new employers what he’s capable of, dispatching a beautiful, curled finish to round off a 6-0 win for Brighton away at Oxford United in the EFL Cup second round - in which Sunderland lost 6-5 on penalties to Huddersfield Town after a 1-1 draw. On Tuesday, things got even better.

After being an unused substitute in Premier League ties with Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, Watson was named in the starting line-up for the first time as a Brighton player away at Barnsley in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday. And the teenager repaid Fabian Hurzeler’s faith with a stunning creative performance, setting up goals one, two and five for a hat-trick of assists in another 6-0 victory for the South Coast side - with Paraguayan winger Diego Gomez netting four of those goals.

Watson was a menace throughout at Oakwell, attempting three shots of his own and delivering seven crosses, while having 13 touches in the opposition box - at least eight more than any other player on the pitch - and playing two passes into the final third.

Gomez’s four-goal performance - two of which were courtesy of Watson - obviously caught the headlines against Barnsley. However, the 22-year-old was still keen to give credit to his teammate for the assists he provided in such a dominant attacking performance.

After the match, Watson said on Instagram: “Another 6-0 win in the Cup, and good to get three assists.” He then tagged Gomez, saying ‘wow’ with the ‘Star-Struck’ emoji.

Gomez replied: “Genius and thank you for the assists.”

Among Watson’s former Sunderland teammates to like his post was Chris Rigg, who commented with two ‘Heart Eyes’ emojis. Given Watson has a goal and three assists across two 6-0 victories during his short Brighton career so far, he’ll now hope to be given an opportunity in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have a challenging away tie against Chelsea next, before also facing Wolves away. Their next home game then comes against Watson’s former North East rivals Newcastle United. Sunderland - who take on Nottingham Forest away this Saturday - are not due to face Brighton until December 20th at the Amex Stadium, and Regis Le Bris will surely be hoping his former winger doesn’t come back to haunt him in that match.

