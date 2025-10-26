Sunderland contracts: 12 players at risk of leaving for free next summer

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to life back in the Premier League, but soon their attention will return to contract negotiations.

Sunderland are enjoying a stunning return to life in the Premier League, but that won’t stop the powers that be at the club from turning their attention to future squad-building.

The Black Cats pulled off an incredible 2-1 win away at Chelsea on Saturday that elevated them to second in the table - their highest league placing in 25 years. Their great start to the season comes off the back of a lavish summer spend where no fewer than 15 players came through the door at the Stadium of Light.

Of course, Sunderland need to continually build on this positivity in order to establish themselves as a consistent top-flight force.

Sunderland squad build to continue after strong start

One area of focus will be keeping Sunderland’s key players tied down to long contracts, providing squad stability and giving the Black Cats a strong negotiating position should any potential suitors come knocking.

Including loanee Lutsharel Geertruida - who has a permanent buy option - Sunderland have 10 players in their current squad whose contracts expire in the summer of 2026, not to mention a couple more currently out on loan.

With an additional six only having contracts through the 2026/27 season - again not including players out on loan - the Black Cats may have a lot of work to do at the negotiating table in the near future.

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Bertrand Traore, Lutsharel Geertruida (loan), Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Zak Johnson, Harrison Jones, Niall Huggins* , Patrick Roberts*

Summer 2027:Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo Mandava, Luke O’Nien, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Abdoullah Ba, Nazariy Rusyn* , Alan Browne*

Summer 2028: Granit Xhaka, Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Timothee Pembele, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Ahmed Abdullahi, Adil Aouchiche* , Hemir* , Milan Aleksic* , Jenson Seelt*

Summer 2029: Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fee

Summer 2030: Trai Hume, Robin Roefs, Simon Adingra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Habib Diarra, Chris Rigg, Eliezer Mayenda

* Player out on loan

Of course, Sunderland already made sure the man who has masterminded this climb back into the top-flight won’t be leaving anytime soon, extending Regis Le Bris’ contract in the summer through the summer of 2028.

“Like every Sunderland supporter, I’m delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Régis,” sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said in August. “It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly, it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the Club. Régis has an unrelenting desire for progression that matches our own, and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the upcoming season, as we move forward with aligned objectives that reflect our shared ambition.”