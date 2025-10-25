Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in a stunning win

There have been a couple of famous Sunderland wins on this ground, but this was one will rival any of them.

Sunderland got their game plan exactly right, defending resolutely when they needed to but ensuring they had enough of a threat on the break to stay in the game. When Alejandro Garnacho scored inside six minutes it looked as if Regis Le Bris’s decision to switch to a back five was the wrong one but Sunderland settled, steadied and worked their way back into the game.

Their late winner from Chemsdine Talbi was against the run of play but one of a few excellent counters in the second half. Sunderland have three valuable points and a template for how to take on the challenge of playing away from home. And on his return to the starting XI, Reinildo was outstanding.

Though the introduction of Lutsharel Geertruida gave the impression that Sunderland would be happy to defend deep and in numbers, the reality was a little different. Sunderland did drop into a back five out of possession but pushed Trai Hume into midfield on it. They also pressed high when Chelsea's goalkeeper had the ball, making a bright start and forging an early set-piece chance when Dan Ballard headed straight at Sanchez from ten yards.

It was a high-risk system, though, and malfunctioned badly when Reinildo lost the ball and Chslea could break through midfield. Pedro Neto picked up the ball and drove through the middle of the pitch, Geertruida and Hume pushed too high up the pitch and caught out when the winger played in Garnacho. The winger went for a low and powerful drive on his left foot, one that Roefs perhaps should have saved. He didn't, and Sunderland were left with a mountain to climb.

To their credit, they steadied even if chances were few and far between. Having an extra man in midfield meant they were able to get up the pitch a little better, and there were some promising signs even before they were able to take their first long throw. When they did, it caused havoc. Mukiele's throw was flicked on and volleyed towards goal by Traore, where Isidor cleverly turned it in from a matter of yards on the turn.

Having struggled initially to get to grips with the new formation, Sunderland began to steady as Reinildo in particular began to quieten Neto's influence. Sunderland dropped deep at times but kept something of a threat, Isidor flashing an effort wide of the near post having been slid in by Xhaka. Chelsea were unsurprisingly the dominant force in the game, but chances were few. Garnacho thought he had a second when a flick on from a corner dropped to him at the far post, but his volley was blocked well by Roefs. Sunderland rode a spell of pressure at the end of the half to go in level, having found a decent balance between defending deep and maintaining some threat to relieve pressure. Noah Sadiki had been key to that, a tremendous first-half performance.

As you’d expect, Chelsea assumed control of the ball in the second half but Sunderland will have been pleased that when Garnacho came off after 65 minutes, Roefs had been limited to just clawing away dangerous crosses in the second half. Sunderland had threatened little themselves aside from brief moments where it looked as if they might break, but now they were happier generally to drop into their block.

Sunderland thought they had a rare sight of goal when Le Fee sprung Xhaka free on the breakm, but the midfielder was denied by a superb covering challenge from Acheampong. The 19-year-old, who was brought off shortly after, was outstanding in defence on the day and underlined his credentials as a huge talent for the future.

Sunderland were defending deep but well, and just inside six minutes of stoppage time found their moment to pounce. Reinildo challenged Estevao well, and Sunderland broke. Geertruida launched a ball forward and substitute Brian Brobbey did superbly, holding off Tosin for a long period. From there he cut the ball back to Chemsdine Talbi, who calmly slotted into the far corner to find secure the three points.

Sunderland had ridden waves of pressure in the second half but this was no smash and grab, Chelsea had done little with their possession throughout. Sunderland are three points closer to safety, and have proven they are a match for anyone in this division.