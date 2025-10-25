Sunderland supporters were in dreamland after a dramatic 2–1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sunderland fans have flooded social media after their side’s remarkable 2–1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – a result that sent the Black Cats second in the Premier League and marked their first league win at the ground since April 2014.

Régis Le Bris’ side came from behind to stun the Club World Cup champions, with Wilson Isidor levelling the scores in the second half before substitute Chemsdine Talbi fired home a 94th-minute winner. It was a statement performance – the kind that underlines Sunderland’s transformation from Championship challengers to genuine Premier League disruptors.

Laura Cairns summed up the emotion felt by many on the Sunderland’s Echo’s Facebook page: “You know what, we bloody deserved that win – my voice is slowly returning. Well done, lads.” Vanessa Reed added: “An amazing performance – can’t pick my man of the match, I need a lie down.” Alan Brand, watching from across the Atlantic, said: “Watched it here in Canada – great game, so proud.” Others couldn’t quite believe what they had witnessed. Jim Watson posted simply: “Cloud nine.”

Alan Hall quipped: “When are we going to play the big boys? There’s only one team above us.” Ian Scott joked about local rivals, writing: “The Magpies will be saying we’ve played nobody – we’ve only beaten the world club champions.” Beryl Duncan added: “Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mr Shearer and co – well done lads, fantastic result.”

David Costello praised the composure of the match-winners: “Incredible result. Brobbey held up that ball for what seemed an age – don’t think Chelsea knew what to do. And Talbi slotted it into the corner, cool as anything.” David Pringle added some humour: “My nose bleeds can’t stop with these dizzy heights – and really looking forward to playing some of these big teams!”

From the South East to Canada, pride poured in. Sue Wilson wrote: “What a result!” while Marylyn Hammersley added: “So proud of the lads – they were amazing. What a game, and the supporters were brilliant.” Roy Glease admitted he hadn’t seen this coming: “I have to admit I didn’t expect this start to the season – who did? Bring it on. Away, the lads.”

Others reflected on the bigger picture. Tim Birchenough wrote: “Possession is nothing, goals are everything – Régis is a master tactician. The lads worked hard, played hard, and are getting better with each game. Second – get in.” Kevin Delaney perhaps summed it up best with a simple message after the Chelsea game: “We are Sunderland.”

The result moves Sunderland to 17 points from nine matches – their highest-ever tally at this stage of a Premier League season – and with 40 usually seen as the benchmark for survival, it already feels like something special is building under Le Bris.

