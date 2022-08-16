John Hewitson, who took charge of the Black Cats’ under-18s side last season, has put his name forward for the role after taking charge of the side on an interim basis in recent weeks.
Sunderland are looking for a new coaching team to lead the under-21s set-up after Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor were promoted to Alex Neil’s first-team staff on a permanent basis.
Hewitson oversaw the young Black Cats’ trip to Canada, as the under-21s side won three successive matches on their pre-season tour earlier this month.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - including surprise finishes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sheffield United and co
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats take 'brilliant' ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder on trial
-
3
Ex-Sunderland striker eyed by Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace in £12m deal despite injury
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Cats in 'final stages' of deal for 18-y/o eight-cap international winger
-
5
Sunderland and Blackpool interested in Manchester United's ex-Rangers loanee
Those games coincided with Sunderland’s Premier League 2, Division 2, opener against Norwich Under-21s, which the Canaries won 3-2.
Hewitson was then in the dugout as the young Black Cats were beaten 4-0 by Aston Villa Under-21s at Eppleton CW.
Asked if he would like to take the under-21s job on a permanent basis, Hewitson replied: “I think most coaches who are ambitious would like to do the position and it’s something that potentially, whether the club feel I’m ready for it now or for in the future that’s for them to decide.
He added “I believe it’s just been a process and the job was advertised.
“I believe the applications have closed and it’s just a case of a HR process over the next few weeks.
“It’s up to the senior management on what happens there.”
Sunderland’s under-21s side will now prepare for a trip to Derby on Sunday, August 21.