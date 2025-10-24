Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg has discussed his decision to sign a new contract at Sunderland amid transfer interest last summer

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has spoken of his pride in committing his long-term future to the Black Cats after another solid performance in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old academy graduate, who has become a regular under Régis Le Bris this season, played a key role in the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light and later spoke to The Echo about his progress, the team’s spirit, and his summer contract decision.

When asked how he felt after the win and his performance, Rigg said: "I'm buzzing to be fair. It's so good to be in a team where you know everyone's got your back. For example, if someone lost the ball, I'd know I'd work for them. And the opposite, if I lost the ball, they'd work for me. So just buzzing to be a part of this team and so proud of the team as well."

Rigg, who began the season coming off the bench, has now established himself in Sunderland’s Premier League starting XI following an injury to Habib Diarra. Speaking about what it means to play at this level for the club he grew up supporting, he added: "I think it's every boy's dream to be a Premier League player.

“And not just to be a Premier League player, to be a player that's grown up in this city, this town and what it means for the fans. So like you say on the pitch, I give it my all for the fans. And yeah, just so proud to finally call myself a Premier League player."

The midfielder also reflected on his decision to sign a new long-term contract with the Black Cats in the summer, a move that delighted fans and demonstrated his commitment to Sunderland’s ambitious project under Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

He added: "Yeah, I can't get too much on a high because there's always something around the corner. But no, I was buzzing to commit my future here. There was no choice there; I was always going to do that. Because I know what this club means, their ambitions, and you can see it on the pitch. So yeah, just buzzing."

Rigg penned a new long-term contract with Sunderland in August 2025, tying him to the club until 2030. The agreement came shortly after the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League, rewarding the midfielder’s key role in their successful 2024–25 campaign. His performances throughout that season also earned him the Championship Apprentice of the Year award.

Rigg was linked with numerous Premier League clubs like Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal during last summer’s window, with top-level European sides also showing an interest in the midfielder, including Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Sunderland sporting director Speakman said at the time: “We are delighted that Chris has committed his future to Sunderland. He was an integral part of our success last season, and we are delighted with the progress he has made from the academy to our senior group.

|His accomplishments to date are impressive for a young player, but Chris, like the club, is looking forward, and we believe he’s a really important part of our future. This is another fantastic moment for our academy and our staff, who have developed, progressed, and now retained a top talent, which is key to our strategy and culture.”