How Chelsea’s UEFA squad-list headache could boost Sunderland’s bid to land Djordje Petrovic

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea’s march to the latter stages of the FIFA Club World Cup is about to collide with a very different set of numbers – and the knock-on effect could play straight into Sunderland’s pursuit of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

A detailed report in The Times sets out why last week’s £27million UEFA fine is only one part of Chelsea’s problem. Far more awkward is the “sporting sanction” the club accepted alongside Aston Villa. Under that agreement, Chelsea “will not be able to add players to their squad for the Champions League next season unless their ‘List A transfer balance is positive’.” In plain English, every pound spent on a new player’s salary-plus-amortised fee must be matched – or bettered – by sales before the 2 September registration deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Times calculates that simply registering this summer’s new arrivals – Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens – plus returning injured duo Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana, “may need to find north of £60 million”. Crucially, the £60million figure ignores wages and assumes no further signings. That leaves Chelsea with one clear route: raise cash quickly.

Petrovic, 25, is an obvious candidate. Signed from New England Revolution for around £14million, the Serbian international enjoyed a solid debut campaign but is by no means guaranteed the No 1 shirt under Enzo Maresca. Sunderland have tracked him since April and view him as the ideal blend of Premier League experience, age profile, and commanding presence to challenge Anthony Patterson.

Chelsea’s problem is Sunderland’s opportunity. Any Petrovic sale would be booked as pure profit under profit-and-sustainability rules because the remaining amortised fee on his long contract is relatively small. For UEFA’s List A calculation, that cash would immediately reduce the deficit, preventing further registrations.

The same Times piece highlights how difficult permanent sales can be for high-earning fringe players such as João Félix or Raheem Sterling. Goalkeepers, by contrast, tend to attract interest because of the scarcity of ready-made starters. Sunderland, newly flush with Premier League broadcast income, can realistically meet Chelsea’s valuation – believed to be in the £25-30 million bracket – without triggering PSR concerns of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the personal angle. Régis Le Bris wants a confident distributor between the posts, and Petrovic’s numbers are strong: last season, he ranked in the Premier League’s top five for completed long passes per 90 minutes and posted a respectable 72 per cent save percentage (FBref, Squawka and Wyscout). Sunderland have already demonstrated their pulling power with high-profile French signings; persuading Petrovic of guaranteed first-team football could prove decisive.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Finally, timing favours the Black Cats. Chelsea cannot rely on their Club World Cup windfall – “No Club World Cup bonus can help with that,” The Times notes – because UEFA assess only transfer ins and outs. If Maresca wants further reinforcements before the Champions League group stage, outgoings must be wrapped up swiftly.

Put it all together, and Sunderland’s long-running interest has moved from ambitious to plausible. Chelsea need liquidity, UEFA need a positive balance, and Petrovic needs games. For Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi, that equation may never add up more neatly than it does right now.