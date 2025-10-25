Ian Wright, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jill Scott all shared predictions ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Chelsea

Pundits on The Overlap gave their predictions ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge – and Roy Keane was one of the few to back the Black Cats to make an impact.

With Régis Le Bris’ side sitting seventh in the table after an impressive start to life back in the top flight, the panel discussed whether Sunderland could take something from Chelsea, who currently occupy fifth place.

Manchester United and England Legend Gary Neville began the exchange by asking for help from his former teammate, saying: “Scholsey, I need you on this one.” Paul Scholes was quick to reply: “2–0 (to Chelsea).” Neville agreed: “2–0 Chelsea, yeah, go for it.”

Jill Scott, a Sunderland-born England legend, couldn’t bring herself to make a call: “I can't predict this one, it's too much heart.” That prompted Ian Wright to laugh: “Well, that's not right, Jill. You can't be doing that. Just be biased towards your team, even if you don't think they will win.”

Roy Keane, the former Sunderland boss, offered a hint of optimism: “We'll give them a goal. Sunderland will definitely score a goal.” Wright added: “They’ll be difficult there.” Keane quipped: “Is that 3 o’clock on Saturday?” Scholes then aimed a cheeky dig at Scott, saying: “Jill, you didn't even know Borini played for Sunderland.” Wright finished the debate by predicting a narrow home win: “I think 2–1 Chelsea.”

Sunderland head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon level on points with Chelsea in the Premier League table after a superb start to the season. Le Bris’ side have beaten West Ham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Wolves so far this season.

What other Sunderland-related news is there ahead of Chelsea?

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has spoken of his pride in committing his long-term future to the Black Cats after another solid performance in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old academy graduate, who has become a regular under Régis Le Bris this season, played a key role in the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light and later spoke to The Echo about his progress, the team’s spirit, and his summer contract decision.

When asked how he felt after the win and his performance, Rigg said: "I'm buzzing to be fair. It's so good to be in a team where you know everyone's got your back. For example, if someone lost the ball, I'd know I'd work for them. And the opposite, if I lost the ball, they'd work for me. So just buzzing to be a part of this team and so proud of the team as well."

Rigg, who began the season coming off the bench, has now established himself in Sunderland’s Premier League starting XI following an injury to Habib Diarra. Speaking about what it means to play at this level for the club he grew up supporting, he added: "I think it's every boy's dream to be a Premier League player.

“And not just to be a Premier League player, to be a player that's grown up in this city, this town and what it means for the fans. So like you say on the pitch, I give it my all for the fans. And yeah, just so proud to finally call myself a Premier League player."