Sheffield Wednesday made a postal error earlier this week...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have been involved in a bizarre mishap that saw some 4,000 tickets mistakenly sent to a non-league club by accident.

Staff members at National League North side Oxford City were asked to sign for a heavy box of away tickets sent from the Owls, only to discover that they were in fact intended for nearby Oxford United, who travel to Hillsborough on Friday, April 4th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4,000 allocation, which is nearly seven times bigger than City’s average home gate, was eventually redirected to its intended destination, but not before highlighting a fairly common mix-up.

How did Sheffield Wednesday send their tickets to the wrong club?

According to Oxford City ticket manager Andy Gate, who has been in his role for four years, confusing his team with United is a fairly frequent occurrence - but this is the first time that a fellow club have made the error.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, he said: “We’ll often get phone calls and requests for tickets and so on. The mix-up is one that happens more often than you’d think and since United have been in the Championship we’ve had lots of people get in touch enquiring about a game coming up. We have to check with them sometimes that it’s definitely our games that they’re interested in!

“It’s the first time it’s happened with a club though and we’ve seen the funny side. We get mail for Oxford United sometimes where it is addressed to them but has our address on it or vice-versa but this one was fully addressed to us. We’ve got some U’s fans that work in the office so we’ve taken a few out and they’re now in the right place!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

On Monday, a tongue-in-cheek social media post was shared by City highlighting the mistake. For their part, Oxford United are now in receipt of the delivery after staff members arranged to make the trip across town to grab the box of tickets. City also used the opportunity to mischievously advertise their up-coming ‘Non-League Day’ ticket prices.

“It was all just a bit of fun and there was no malice intended,” Andy joked on a post that has been seen nearly half a million times on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The mistake does happen more often than you’d think and we hope they’ve not taken too much stick for it. These things happen.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris names the two Sunderland players who should be back for Millwall clash in injury update