Sunderland’s play-off opponents will be decided this weekend

Sunderland are just one game - and one week - away from the beginning of the Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats have been assured of their place in the top six for some time now, alongside Sheffield United, but it remains to be seen which two clubs out of Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, and Middlesbrough will be joining them in the fracas.

But as the second tier gets ready for its final round of fixtures on Saturday lunchtime, what are Sunderland’s rivals saying about their hopes of finishing in the play-offs, and their promotion hopes writ large? Here’s a round-up of the latest comments from each of the play-off contenders’ bosses...

Chris Wilder - Sheffield United

The Sheffield United boss has struck a bullish and optimistic tone about his side’s chances of making an immediate return to the Premier League this month, despite their past slip-ups in the play-offs and their recent run of underwhelming form. He said: “Well, absolutely, 100 per cent [the play-offs are something to look forward to]. I’ve talked about 2016, six years in League One, nobody thought we'd get out of that. We did that. We talked about getting into the Championship and getting a foothold in that division. We had a foothold for two seasons, the second season resulted in promotion. Then we finished ninth [in the Premier League].

“It's only, and I’m not being critical, it's only the supporters that sort of bring this stuff up, because all of us are uber-ultra-positive in terms of what we can achieve. We’ll finish 20 points clear of the team that finishes in sixth place. I'm not a mug, and we don't take anything for granted, we respect everybody we play, but we're in a good place. Everybody's fit, everybody's healthy, everybody's raring to go. They know that they can achieve something incredibly special.”

Alex Neil - Millwall

Asked whether there are parallels between his current promotion push with Millwall and his past play-off success with Norwich City, former Sunderland boss Neil said: “It’s different. What I do know is we had to win a hell of a lot of games [at Norwich] to get in there.

“The difference with them is that they had come down from the Premier League – so they had the parachute payments. The expectancy there was that they still wanted to get promoted albeit the position in the league was not suggesting that. Whereas I think here we’re doing it in a very different manner. Norwich had probably a top-six budget then, I imagine. That is not where we are but I don’t believe money dictates where you finish, I think there are loads of variables that dictate that.”

“When I come in I never set any restrictions on ambition, in terms of what we can achieve and how we are going to do things. I have been fortunate in the past that when I have went in places, although it has been unexpected, we have gone on great runs and ended up in the play-offs and with promotion.

“I always believe those type of runs are possible. How the players have taken to what we have tried to do – their attitude and how everything is around the club – is a great starting point. All I’ve tried to do is add to that and build on that – try to accentuate the strengths we have had as a club.”

Frank Lampard - Coventry City

For his part, Coventry boss Lampard has reflected on the stellar job he has done to guide his squad to the brink of the play-offs having taken over earlier in the season with the club in a much less prosperous position.

He said: “At that point I wasn’t sure. I think to be in 17th and claim you were going to make the play-offs would have been a big stretch. Did I believe it? Probably not, in terms of I’m experienced enough to know there’s a lot of work to be done and there’s a reason why you’re 17th.

“You want to move up the table and it will be step by step is, I think, kind of how I put it. So we’ve made steps and now we’ve given ourselves an opportunity, which is great. But clearly, the job isn’t done yet.”

Asked if he’s treating a final day clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough as a play-off of its own, he added: “Well there’s no point in hiding what’s on the game. It’s very clear, it’s in our hands but it’s a really tough match. So we just have to focus absolutely on the opponent and what we want to do, as we do every week, and keep a pretty clear head going into the game.”

Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough

From a Boro perspective, head coach Michael Carrick said: "This is not going to be like any other league game we've played this season. That's why who we're playing against, where it is, who's in form, who's not in form - it's all on the day. That is the challenge of getting it right at the right time."

He continued: "Now is not a time for looking back. All our energy and focus is on what's in front of us. There is too much at stake. Frustration is not a feeling we'll take into this game. It's one of hope and belief. We're in a one-off game where anything can happen. There's a real buzz around the lads. They're excited about the game and the opportunity ahead."

Liam Manning - Bristol City

Bristol City boss Manning has spoken candidly about how challenging this season has been from a personal point of view, and how much promotion would subsequently mean to him. Late last year, the head coach’s infant son tragically passed away, with Manning taking a leave of absence from the dugout.

He said: "It's been the toughest year of my personal life for sure, hands down. But to the same point, I think probably one of the most rewarding professionally. I've spoken about it openly, in terms of the decision I nearly made post what happened, when it was the lads, the club and everything that made me come back ultimately.

"In terms of for the lads more than anything, it's about the lads, the fans and everybody associated with the club. I think it's a collective that makes it happen, it's not for any one person. Everybody plays their part, everybody plays their role and like I said, we're desperate to get it over the line on Saturday and want to make the play-offs but worst case scenario it doesn't, it doesn't change the way I feel about this group of players.

"I think they're a terrific group of human beings first and a top group of professionals," the head continued. "That's probably been the most rewarding thing this year, seeing them come together in a tough time for them but just in terms of how they work every day. The best part of my job is 10am until 1pm every day when we're on the pitch and having that relationship with them and seeing them progress, grow, work and them drive it. I think that's been a huge positive in how they are so they deserve all the plaudits, all the credit and hopefully, we can do the job on Saturday."

Valerien Ismael - Blackburn Rovers

And finally, Blackburn boss Ismael has spoken about how precarious the entire situation is for the chasing pack desperately trying to secure a place alongside Sunderland and Sheffield United next week.

He said: "Everyone needs results. This is the good thing. Coventry and Middlesbrough, the two teams need to win. Millwall needs to win. We need to win. It makes it great and it's why we love football, to be in that situation. The difference now, it's a real chance. We just to make sure we are doing our job and that will be tough enough.

"We will focus on ourselves. After the final whistle, we will see. It will be a normal week for us. Nothing changed. We will work properly as usual. We will prepare the game as usual. We will prepare ourselves first to make sure we are physically ready to compete. We will have a good week to work tactically.

"At the same time, to keep the joy, the positivity we put now around the training ground. Just to make sure we are ready to take our chance. At the end, as I said at the beginning, it's important to not have regrets. So far, we are doing well. It will be the same into the last game. First, we have good preparation in the week to make sure we put the effort into the week to give that feeling that we are ready. After that, we will see."

