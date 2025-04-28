Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are currently enduring a poor run of form ahead of next month’s Championship play-offs.

Sunderland suffered their fourth successive Championship defeat on Saturday afternoon, succumbing to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Oxford United.

For weeks, Regis Le Bris has seen fit to rotate and rest key members of his squad ahead of next month’s play-off campaign, but at the weekend, the Frenchman named something approaching his strongest starting XI, and was still unable to come away from the Kassam Stadium with a positive result - or, for that matter, an encouraging performance.

But how bad are things on Wearside, and to what extent should Sunderland supporters be concerned heading into their final fixture of the regular league schedule against QPR this coming Saturday?

Should Sunderland be worried by their recent form heading into the play-offs?

During the latest episode of On The Whistle, The Echo’s chief SAFC writer Phil Smith read out a comment from a Sunderland fan, stating: “Worryingly, we're looking at the side that limped to 16th place last season. No creativity in the final third, no goal threat up top, and a midfield lacking the physicality to compete. It seems an accepted cliche that form can't just be turned on, yet we're pinning all of our hopes just on that...”

Phil responded: “Yeah, I agree with you... There are some similarities in, certainly, the attacking play compared to the end of last season. At times Sunderland look like they can absorb pressure, the defensive structure is pretty good - I know that sounds silly to say when they've just conceded two goals from set-pieces, but I think since the international break, it's very rare that Sunderland have been opened up by the opposition. They're not leaking loads and loads of chances certainly from open play over and over again. The structure and the organisation of the side, there's clearly still a lot of good stuff in place.

“But I agree with you just in terms of going forward, there is so little at the moment. As I say, really hard to work out what the attacking game plan was on Saturday, other than those long balls over the top. And that's something that definitely concerns me going forward.

“I do expect Sunderland to be better in the play-offs, I expect the intensity to be better, I expect the physicality to be better. I don't necessarily think Sunderland will lack the physicality to compete in midfield. For example, I think that once you get to those high pressure games, I think you'll see a huge lift in some of the off the ball stuff. I do think it's a little bit of human nature to maybe not be 100% when you've got those play-off games coming up and there's nothing riding on these games for you - maybe that will make you a bit more tentative. But I definitely think that there are some question marks over the final third.”

He continued: “And yeah, I've always been confident that Sunderland will produce much better performances when those games come around. The other thing I would say is that I think the style of games will suit them more, they're going to be a lot more open, the pitches are going to be in much better nick, there's going to be a lot more space for that counter-attacking play.

“That's me looking for some positives, because I do agree with you that there are some really concerning trends, certainly in Sunderland's attacking play. And fingers crossed those different types of games, the sense of occasion, will lead to an improvement.”

Phil was then asked how optimistic he was heading into the play-offs, and if his proverbial glass was half full or half empty, to which he replied: “Well, it's emptier than it was last week, I'll be honest with you, after that performance. We're still in good shape squad-wise for the play-offs.

“I think if we're going to take one positive from Saturday, we've seen Dennis Cirkin on the pitch for half an hour. I really, really think that's massive for Sunderland's play-off prospects, because I think we're talking about the lack of attacking threat... I don't think there's any doubt in my mind that the full-back has been a big issue in that. I think Leo Hjelde, Joe Anderson in the game against Blackburn, Trai Hume has gone across the left back and Alan Browne's dropped into right back - I think those players who've been playing out of position have deputised really well, and defensively, they've looked grand. Joe Anderson does handle the ball nicely, he passes it nicely. But I think there's a real lack of drive into the final third. I think it's particularly a problem if you have someone like Enzo Le Fée on the left wing, he's not a natural left winger. So he always wants to come inside and join in with those attacks, and I think that's naturally what he's always going to do. I think you really need that overlapping threat and that's been a big miss.

“Fingers crossed Cirkin can get 90 minutes on Saturday [against QPR] and be in a position where he's ready to start those two legs in the semi-finals. So I think that's going to be really important to the balance of the team.

“I think squad-wise - hopefully, touch wood - everything is going to be a lot stronger in terms of the shape of the squad and players at their best, by and large, in their best positions than it was for the Luton game two years ago. But clearly the squad isn't performing anywhere near that level. And there is that big question mark that we're all talking about. Can you switch it on? Can you quickly recover those performance levels? I'd struggle to sit here and say that my glass is half full... There are some positives. I do expect Sunderland to be better in the play-offs, but I was quite alarmed by what I saw on Saturday. There's no doubt about that.”

