Former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has announced that he is retiring from professional football after a 14-year career which has mainly been played in the Erdevisie.

The Dutch goalkeeper made his professional debut for FC Volendam in 2009 before earning a move to the top-flight with FC Utrecht in 2012. After five years in the Eredivisie, Ruiter signed for a Sunderland team that had just been relegated to the Championship, but struggled with a mixture of form and injuries as the club were once again relegated.

Overall, Ruiter made 21 appearances for Sunderland across two seasons, and his time at the club was well documented during the first season of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’

After leaving Sunderland, Ruiter admitted that he still followed the team’s results, but felt the portrayal of him was harsh from the Netflix series. In 2020, he told the Chronicle: "Last season I played a few mediocre matches, and two very bad ones, one was against Millwall, then I got a classic ball through the posts, a giant deflection. Well, those pictures were of course in the series.

"But I had good matches in goal too, kept five clean sheets. I was on form until my injury, that would be a storyline in one of the episodes, but when I looked at the series, I did not notice it. I asked the makers what had happened and it turned out that they had to cut quite a bit because of the length, including in my scenes. I found it...quite sour, but in retrospect, I understand that too - those crazy pictures of me fit in better with the complete picture.”

Since leaving Sunderland, Ruiter has played for PSV, Willem II, SC Cambuur and FC Nordsjælland. On his Instagram page he posted: “I have crossed the button. Tough decision, but I've decided to get out of professional football. Still had several opportunities to continue my career, but the challenge I was looking for did not pass. Had a few setbacks, but most of all, known many highs and in the end it became a career that I look back on incredibly proud! Thanks everyone for the support throughout the years. I have enjoyed it! Tired.”

Kristjaan Speakman sets sights on Premier League striker

Sunderland’s failure to sign a striker after Ross Stewart’s departure has been heavily criticised by both fans and former player Marco Gabiadinni.

However, reports from Claret and Hugh claim that Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman is aiming to rectify the issue with a move for West Ham teenager Divin Mubamba.

The 19-year-old is yet to score in eight league appearances, but is highly-rated by West Ham’s coaching team. He has represented England at various age groups from U15 to U20 and was a member of the Hammers team which won last year’s FA Youth Cup.