Sunderland place manager 'at the top' of shortlist amid 'interest' in League One star
Sunderland are now preparing for a home clash with Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday as they push to secure a top half finish. The Black Cats picked up a big win on Good Friday, defeating Cardiff City away from home to close the gap on the Bluebirds.
Mike Dodds will want to see his men continue their progress in the back-end of the season, with the search for a new permanent manager going on ahead of next season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Stadium of Light.
Heckingbottom 'interest'
Sunderland are said to be eyeing a move for former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom. According to Alan Nixon, the Black Cats have Heckingbottom at the top of their candidates list as they look to replace Michael Beale full time.
Heckingbottom led the Blades back to the Premier League last season but was sacked after a disappointing start to this season. Though, there were other factors, including a lack of investment ahead of Sheffield United's return to the Premier League and key player sales.
Tickle claims
The same reporter has claimed that Sunderland are interested in Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle. Anthony Patterson has been the main man between the sticks, and it's claimed Sunderland want to add strength to the position.
Tickle is under contract until 2026 and he has been a regular for Wigan this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in League One appearances. Other clubs are said to have expressed interest in Tickle, and Wigan are going to find it hard to keep their eye-catching keeper given they will miss out on the playoffs this season.
