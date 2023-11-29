30 teams have competed in the Championship in 2023 - but which team has picked up the most points in the calendar year?

The Championship is one of the most competitive and unpredictable divisions in world football and almost any team in the league is capable of defeating the other.

Sunderland have epitomised this in 2023 and the Black Cats made an immediate mark on the division after their League One promotion. Tony Mowbray’s side’s stunning form at the end of last season even left fans dreaming of back to back promotions before a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town.

Ipswich are another example of an underdog defying expectations and they find themselves second in the table at the end of November just months after their return to the second tier.

Overall a total of 30 teams have competed in the Championship in 2023 including promoted clubs Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton, as well as relegated clubs Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.