The Black Cats have taken eight points from their opening six league games following promotion back to the second tier, while they were unfortunate to lose 1-0 against Norwich after a spirited display at the Stadium of Light.

"I think we’ve proved that by making the step up we are more than capable of competing at this level,” said Evans after the Norwich defeat.

“Performances like that give us more confidence and we know the quality that we have within the dressing room and threats that we have.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans playing against Norwich City.

“Teams will be looking at us as a real hard game, especially coming here. Even our performances away from home, we’ve got a lot of talent in our squad.

“We just have to keep getting better with our games and try and pick up more points along the way.”

Sunderland’s defeat against Norwich was the first league game they haven’t scored in since returning to the Championship, despite strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms hitting the woodwork.

The pair have formed a promising partnership following Simms’ loan arrival from Everton and have already scored six goals between them this season.

“Listen I think any team is probably frightened of them two at the minute with the form they are in,” Evans replied when asked about Sunderland’s strikeforce.