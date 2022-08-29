News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland captain Corry Evans highlights side’s frightening threats despite Norwich City defeat

Club captain Corry Evans says Sunderland’s start to the season has shown they can be a strong force in the Championship.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 29th August 2022, 6:00 am

The Black Cats have taken eight points from their opening six league games following promotion back to the second tier, while they were unfortunate to lose 1-0 against Norwich after a spirited display at the Stadium of Light.

"I think we’ve proved that by making the step up we are more than capable of competing at this level,” said Evans after the Norwich defeat.

“Performances like that give us more confidence and we know the quality that we have within the dressing room and threats that we have.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans playing against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REID

Most Popular

“Teams will be looking at us as a real hard game, especially coming here. Even our performances away from home, we’ve got a lot of talent in our squad.

“We just have to keep getting better with our games and try and pick up more points along the way.”

Read more

Sunderland player ratings after Norwich City defeat in Alex Neil’s absence

Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Alex Neil leaves Sunderland and agrees terms to become Stoke City manager

Sunderland’s defeat against Norwich was the first league game they haven’t scored in since returning to the Championship, despite strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms hitting the woodwork.

The pair have formed a promising partnership following Simms’ loan arrival from Everton and have already scored six goals between them this season.

“Listen I think any team is probably frightened of them two at the minute with the form they are in,” Evans replied when asked about Sunderland’s strikeforce.

“They can make a sort of bad ball into a good ball in a way and are a threat for anyone so will cause a lot of teams problems in this league.”

Corry EvansSunderlandNorwich CityStadium of LightEllis Simms