‘Influential’: Sunderland player ratings after Norwich City defeat in Alex Neil’s absence
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
With head coach Alex Neil absent, assistant Martin Canning took charge of the team for the Championship fixture.
Sunderland had multiple chances to open the scoring and hit the bar twice after half-time.
Norwich striker Josh Sargent then scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Stadium of Light:
Page 1 of 4