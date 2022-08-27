News you can trust since 1873
O'Nien

‘Influential’: Sunderland player ratings after Norwich City defeat in Alex Neil’s absence

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:59 pm

With head coach Alex Neil absent, assistant Martin Canning took charge of the team for the Championship fixture.

Sunderland had multiple chances to open the scoring and hit the bar twice after half-time.

Norwich striker Josh Sargent then scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Had a nervy moment when he was closed down by Sargent early on but denied the forward with a sharp save moments later. 6

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Found space on the right and delivered a few inviting crosses. Helped his side press from the front even if it left space in behind at times. 7

3. Luke O’Nien - 8

Constantly cut out danger on the right of a back three, making crucial blocks and interceptions. 8

4. Danny Batth - 6

Was commanding in the air but was caught outside his own box for the goal late on. 6

