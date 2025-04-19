Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland lost to Bristol City on Good Friday but Eliezer Mayenda scored a sensational goal

Luke O’Nien says Eliezer Mayenda is the perfect example to any player who joins Sunderland as he continues to go from strength to strength this season.

Mayenda scored a sensational solo goal against Bristol City, giving the Black Cats a chance of landing a positive result despite playing over 80 minutes with ten men in what eventually was a 2-1 defeat. It was Mayenda’s eighth goal of the campaign as he continues to impress after a challenging first season on Wearside.

O’Nien said it was probably the best goal he had seen live but said that no one in the dressing room was particularly surprised given what the youngster consistently produces in training.

“I think it's probably the best goal I've seen live, I'll be amazed if I see that topped,” O’Nien said.

“The thing is, it's not even really a surprise. I've seen him do that in training, he's so sharp and his temperament is incredible. The lads in there aren't even that surprised because we have seen that he has it in him. He's one of the sharpest players I've ever come across.

“He's the only player where he receives the ball 70 yards from goal and I think, he's gonna score here. That just shows what a player he is. I'm really enjoying seeing how he is developing. Since the day he came in he's worked hard, he didn't have the easiest of starts but it's a perfect lesson for any young player, any player who joins the club really. He's got his head down, worked hard and is reaping the rewards.”

Luke O’Nien’s verdict on Bristol City defeat

O’Nien said he was proud of Sunderland’s application after playing so long with ten men, and apologised for his role in Trai Hume’s red card after being unable to cut out a long ball forward.

“I was disappointed because I should have done better to help Trai out,” Le Bris said.

“I didn't think it was a red, simple as that, but the ref has given it. Ultimately I've given him a decision to make and I've apologised to Trai after. We're proud of the lads for the effort we've put in, so we go into the next game and try to do better.

“Every game, win lose or draw, has been a learning experience this season, that's why we've done so well. We don't get caught up in results even when we're winning, we stick to our processes and that's why we've been successful. We'll learn from this one again today.”