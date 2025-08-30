Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland will look to return to winning ways when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend, and were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One outfit Huddersfield Town in midweek.

For their part, after a poor start under new boss Keith Andrews, Brentford have bounced back impressively over the past week, seeing off Aston Villa in the league before dumping Bournemouth out of the cup.

You can follow all of the latest updates from the Stadium of Light throughout the afternoon below, as we bring you everything you need to know, from team news right through to the post-match reaction...