Nordi Mukiele sends clear positional message to Régis Le Bris and delivers Sunderland head coach verdict

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nordi Mukiele has made no secret of his preferred role at Sunderland after completing his move from Paris Saint-Germain – while delivering a glowing assessment of head coach Régis Le Bris and the project on Wearside.

The 27-year-old, who featured at centre-back during Sunderland’s Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town, revealed that although he is happy to fill in when required, he sees himself primarily as a right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would say I prefer to play as a right-back," Mukiele admitted. "Back today, the coach needed me to play as a centre-back. I just respond. I go on the pitch and I do what I have to do. This is my job. If I have a preference, I would say right-back, of course. I'm here to help the team and this is what I will try to do for this season."

Mukiele also expressed his admiration for Le Bris’ calm and methodical approach, praising the way the Sunderland boss communicates with his players and keeps the squad focused. "One thing I would say is it's really calm, very chill. This is a very good thing, and you need this as a player," Mukiele said.

“The coach is really chill and calm, and he explains everything in a good way. We also have staff who know how to talk, and this is very important. Because we know we're going to suffer this year, this year, this season. Of course, yes. We need also the boss of the team, the coach, to help us and put us in a good way.

“Even if we have Granit and also me, we have this experience to do it. But it's very important that you have a coach like this who knows how to talk with the players. Everything is really good and I know, even if it takes time, I know this club is going to be really, really good like before."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former PSG man also credited Granit Xhaka with playing a small but important role in his decision to join Sunderland, having spent a season alongside the Swiss international at Bayer Leverkusen. "Yes, of course. When you talk with one player, a man like Granit, you have to listen to him," he said.

"We were talking just a bit, but when you talk with Granit and you know what he did before in his career, you just have to believe him. I was one year in Leverkusen with him. We have a really good relationship on the pitch and off the pitch. He was talking, but it was a small part about this, and to be honest, I'm really happy that I was talking with him."

Mukiele revealed that his decision to move to Sunderland came down to the club’s story and the scale of the project under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, admitting it was “something deeper” than simply joining a newly promoted Premier League side. "I think I just wanted to see something else. I was in some teams where we were fighting to win the title or to play in the Champions League,” he added.

“Here, it's something different. The story, all of these things around the club, it's really exciting," he explained. "It's not like you come to one club that just came up in the Premier League. No, it's something deeper inside, and that's why I decided to come here. Like I said, I don't regret my choice. I'm very happy with this choice. Like I said, I will fight for this club. Since the first day I came here, until the end, I will fight for them, so they don't have to worry about this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman also spoke passionately about the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, admitting the reception during Sunderland’s 3-0 win over West Ham on the opening weekend helped reaffirm his decision to join. "To be honest, it's really different from Germany and France," Mukiele said.

"When I came here and I saw the atmosphere, it was really unbelievable. I like it. This is why we love football. This is why we want to play. This is also why you want to fight for this jersey. When I came here and I saw the score, 3-0, all the players were fighting, all the fans were happy. I think I don't need anything else to give everything for them. The only thing I want is that they are all happy, and I know we're going to do it. Not only me, but I know all the team, all the staff. We're going to do everything good that will make them happy every day."

Looking ahead, Mukiele is optimistic about Sunderland’s Premier League campaign but has urged patience as the new-look squad continues to gel. "You know how football is. It's not that you buy a lot of players and you're going to play very good.

“No, we will need time, of course. But when I see the quality of the team and what the coach tried to put inside of this team, I believe that we will do something good. Maybe it takes time. It's OK. This is football. But I believe that we will do something good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Mukiele’s experience across Europe could prove vital for Sunderland, with the defender relishing the opportunity to face some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. "It's going to be exciting. I love to play the big games, even the small ones. I love to play with a big team like what you said just now. I will bring all these things I had before. I know we have a smart team and very good players. I know they will follow this way too."

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris confirms Wilson Isidor plan after Sunderland's half-time switch against Huddersfield