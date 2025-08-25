Transfer news: Bournemouth lead Sunderland in defender race while striker nears exit

Sunderland are working hard to finalise their squad for the season ahead in the final week of the summer window

Sunderland are interested in signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi but face major competition from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, according to multiple reports.

According to reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Sunderland are preparing a formal bid to sign the 27-year-old defender who is expected to leave Chelsea before the end of the window. As Sunderland have already signed Marc Guiu from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, which means that due to Premier League rules they could only sign Disasi on a permanent transfer.

As reported by The Guardian and transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Bournemouth are leading the race to sign Disasi and have held advanced talks over an initial loan deal with an option to buy. Bournemouth are in the market for another central defender following the sales of Ilia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen to PSG and Real Madrid respectively. They have signed Bafodé Diakité from Lille and look at this stage likely to make Disasi their next addition.

Sunderland remain keen on signing another centre back before the transfer window closes, though Régis Le Bris has stressed that the club will only move for a high-calibre player who can immediately improve the squad. Bologna's Jhon Lucumí is a key target, though the Serie A club have so far refused to sanction a sale. Lucumí's agent went public with a statement at the weekend urging Bologna to reconsider their position, after an interview in which CEO Claudio Fenucci ruled out a sale.

Simone Rondanini issued the following statement to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano: "I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years.

"It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

"Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

"I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood”.

Lucumí started Bologna's opening game of the season against AS Roma, but was at fault for the game's only goal. He is out of contract at the club next summer.

Sunderland also want to sign a winger, with Le Bris saying the following after the 1-0 defeat to Burnley: "I think we have our plans, the way we want to build the squad. We don't have many signatures to do now. We have two specific areas, and I hope we'll have the options before the end of the transfer window."

Sunderland agree loan deal for Luis Hemir

Sunderland also look to have found a solution for striker Luis Hemir's short-term future.

Hemir was one of a number of players to have been told they were free to pursue a move at the start of the summer, and Portuguese outlet A Bola report that he has now agreed to join Moreirense on a season-long loan deal. A Bola add that Hemir was at the club's training base on Monday and is expected to train with his new team mates on Tuesday.

Moreirense play in the top tier of Portuguese football and have made a strong start to the new campaign, winning all three of their league fixtures. Hemir still has three years left to run on his Sunderland contract.