It looks set to be a busy final week of the transfer window on Wearside

There is now just one week left of the transfer window, with time ticking for Sunderland to conclude their business.

Nordi Mukiele became the club’s twelfth summer signing last week, meaning there are now just a couple of pieces of the puzzle left from an incoming perspective. Régis Le Bris confirmed the current state of play after the defeat to Burnley on Saturday, confirming that the club were still active but had done the bulk of their work.

“I think we have our plans, the way we want to build the squad,” he said.

“We don't have many signatures to do now. We have two specific areas, and I hope we'll have the options before the end of the transfer window.”

There is also plenty of work to do, however, particularly when it comes to outgoings and bringing the squad down to a manageable size. Here, we look at all the deals that could still happen in the final days of the window...

Jhon Lucumí/senior central defender (incoming, permanent)

The arrivals of Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele have significantly strengthened Sunderland’s defensive options, with the latter able to play both at full back and in the middle.Sunderland would like one more, though, and it’s clear that Jhon Lucumí is the man they’d ideally like to land. The Colombia international is a longstanding target and the saga escalated significantly over the weekend when the player’s agent went public with a statement urging Bologna to reconsider their position and allow the defender to leave, hours after the CEO ruled out a departure.

Lucumí started on the opening night of the season against Roma 24 hours later, starting well before an error allowed the opposition to score the winner. Afterwards, Bologna’s boss fumed at the transfer window still being open and the uncertainty it had created. With Lucumí out of contract, there remains real uncertainty over this one and it could run until the very closing stages of the window.

Sunderland’s stance is that they don’t need a defender at any cost, but that Lucumí would be a player who would massively lift the quality of the squad. So if they can’t land him, there’s every chance they simply don’t recruit further in this position.

Abdul Fatawu/versatile winger (incoming)

Sunderland are keen to sign another wide player after a deal to sign Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo fell through. They have been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu, who can play off either wing. Leicester City are reluctant to sell and so it might prove to be a difficult deal to do if the valuation remains high, particularly as the club’s position looks highly likely to be strengthened by the sale of Bilal El Khannouss to Crystal Palace in the coming days.

Sunderland will in all likelihood be working on other targets behind the scenes, as they feel it’s a position where they feel they need more competition and depth.

Jenson Seelt (potential loan, outgoing)

Strange as it might seem to say given that Seelt is currently one of Sunderland’s starting centre backs, a loan before the end of the window is still a possibility or even a probability.

Mukiele will now start to push for Premier League minutes and Luke O’Nien will be back after the international break, which will likely squeeze Seelt’s game time.

He’s been superb through pre-season and acquitted himself well over the first couple of games, so Sunderland know they’ve a good prospect on their hands. The most important thing for him now however, and especially after so long on the sidelines last season with injury, is regular football. Eredivisie side NEC, from whom Sunderland signed Robin Roefs, have held talks over a deal.

Alan Browne (outgoing)

Browne had a good pre-season so far and impressed in bringing experience to the often very young side he featured in, but sheer competition for places could mean he heads out in search of regular football. One to watch as Le Bris has already confirmed talks over a potential departure have taken place.

Timothée Pembélé (outgoing)

Pembélé is one of a number of players who have been told that they will not be part of the senior squad this season and are therefore free to leave. The right back had a solid season at Le Havre last season, which Sunderland will hope encourages suitors. A permanent move would be preferred but with three years left to run on his deal, another loan has to be considered a possibility.

Leo Hjelde (potential loan, outgoing)

Hjelde is currently recovering from achilles surgery and is set to miss the first few fixtures of the season. A player Sunderland rate highly but the best short-term option will likely be for him to play week in, week out in his favoured central defensive position. That appears unlikely at Sunderland right now. Le Bris confirmed last week that talks had been held over a possible short-term departure.

Joe Anderson (permanent, outgoing)

Anderson has not been involved with the senior squad this summer and so is available for transfer. The central defender turned down EFL moves in the January transfer window, so it remains to be seen what decision he’ll make on his short-term future. Out of contract next summer.

Zak Johnson (loan, outgoing)

Johnson had a really good trip to Portugal, impressing against both Sevilla and Sporting. A solid defender who does the basics very well, he would make a great signing for an EFL club. Missed the last few games of pre-season with a minor knock, so that might slow any potential departure.

Jay Matete (outgoing, permanent)

Matete is not part of Sunderland’s senior squad in pre-season and so is free to pursue a move away. His excellent League One record will command interest but as of yet no resolution has been found. Out of contract next summer. Played in the U21 side last week to keep his match sharpness up.

Harrison Jones (loan, outgoing)

Jones has made huge strides over the last 12 months and did admirably well filling in at left back in pre-season. Would have had a real chance of first-team football had Sunderland not been promoted and would be trusted to be around the group this season, but regular senior football surely the best bet for his career. Any EFL club would be very fortunate to pick him up. That he was in the squad on Saturday shows just how highly he is rated behind the scenes.

Milan Aleksić (loan, outgoing)

There were some promising signs in pre season and Sunderland believe he could have an impact in future, but he needs regular game time and so a loan is the best next step. Was heavily linked with a move to Partizan Belgrade earlier in the summer, though nothing ultimately developed at that time.

Abdoullah Ba (outgoing)

Ba is not in Sunderland’s plans for the new season so is free to move on. Had a frustrating loan at Dunkerque in the second half of last season so needs to get playing regularly again.

Ian Poveda (outgoing)

Struggled with injuries last season and didn’t make much of an impression on Le Bris when fit. Free to move on this summer. Sunderland would prefer a permanent deal but may have to consider a loan. Has got some minutes under his belt for the U21s in recent weeks to top up his match fitness and performed very well, which should help attract late suitors.

Nazariy Rusyn (outgoing, permanent)

Not in Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming season and with Hajduk Split not triggering their option to sign him on a permanent basis, a new club will have to be found.

Luis Hemir (outgoing)

Another player not in the plans for this season and who is free to find a new club. Has been linked with a return to Portugal with top-tier side Estrela da Amadora.

Ahmed Abdullahi (outgoing, loan)

There were some promising signs throughout pre season but Abdullahi probably isn’t quite ready for Premier League football at this stage and so a loan is highly likely. Could well have a long-term Sunderland future but needs regular football for now.