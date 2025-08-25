Luciano Vulcano reveals why he turned down head coach approaches to join Sunderland

Sunderland’s assistant head coach Luciano Vulcano has been speaking ahead of the club’s Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield

Sunderland’s assistant head coach Luciano Vulcano has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to take his first steps as a head coach to join Sunderland’s backroom staff.

Vulcano has also revealed that he almost joined the club last summer as Régis Le Bris built his backroom staff, but a move to join Stefano Pioli at Al-Nassr was already in motion.

However, Vulcano was determined to realise his goal of working in England and the Premier League and so jumped at the opportunity to make the switch this summer.

“Régis and I were in touch last season, before the Championship season, but the timing wasn't the best, because I was moving to Saudi Arabia,” Vulcano said.

“The timing just didn’t quite last season, and when there was the possibility this summer, I had two, three possibilities to join clubs as an assistant coach, two as a head coach. But when I felt the trust Régis, all the leadership group, the sporting director, the football ownership, they had in me... it was easy for me to choose Sunderland, because I felt that was the right choice, and they were pushing a lot to have me here.

“With Régis there is just a common link in football, I can say. He was looking for someone talented by his side. I don't know if I'm talented enough but I hope so. So, I came here just in order to help him, the team, the club, to achieve the highest standards as I can. I'm young, but with a bit of experience in football. So, I'm trying every day to learn and try to help.”

Luciano Vulcano previews Sunderland’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Vulcano held the club’s pre-match press conference as they face Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

“We respect every match we will face,” Vulcano said.

“So, for sure, tomorrow will be a good starting XI. Regis is thinking about these things.In the next few hours, he will decide for sure. But we will respect the cup, because it's really important. Maybe some players will have some chances. We will see which one will be his decision in the next hours.

“I think every match is an opportunity for us to show our style of play, our commitment to the badge for our fans. We want to go to the next chapter every time and try to improve our results and our football.Yes, for sure, we want to go to the next chapter, also in the cup. We will try our best, obviously. We can win, we can lose, but we will try for sure.”

