Hume was recalled to the starting XI at Birmingham City after Luke O'Nien was ruled out through suspension, and he went on to produce a resolute defensive display that was a key part of Sunderland's crucial 2-1 win.

WIth Niall Huggins making an unexpected comeback on the opposite flank, Mowbray is seeing his defensive depth improve considerably.

Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin are all expected to be available for the visit of Millwall on December 3rd, with Dan Ballard not far behind them even if that game comes just too soon.

That means competition for Hume is going to be fierce but Mowbray says he showed he can play at the level required at St Andrews.

"I think he has given me something to think about, yeah," Mowbray said.

"He's really good in the air and has got an amazing spring. He's very determined, you see him blocking a shot late on and how excited about it he is, about showing what he can do.

"He has been on the periphery, we have gone with Gooch and then with O'Nien and he probably did feel like he was the third right back. With Huggins coming back he will be thinking [about where he stands] but if he plays like that he is going to be first-choice.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume

"It's good for me that I'm starting to get options, and we'll have them at centre-half as well when Aji and Dan are fit, and Luke is back from suspension.

"I'm going to have options when Ross is fit, and with Ellis back you start to have a lot of competition for places behind the striker. The team is then in a good place and it's up to me to then pick the right XI for each game, whether it's to defend against someone pretty direct or for a football match against someone who wants to play with the ball."