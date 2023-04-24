News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss pays tribute to Luke O'Nien after defender's remarkable weekend ends with massive win

Tony Mowbray praised Luke O'Nien after the defender's late dash to play a crucial role in Sunderland's win over West Brom.

By Phil Smith
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

O'Nien's wife gave birth to their second child over the weekend, leaving the 28-year-old with little sleep and a late dash in the very early hours of Sunday morning to take his place in the middle of Mowbray's reshuffled back three.

The defender was adjudged to have fouled John Swift for West Brom's opening goal from the penalty spot, a decision that Mowbray said was soft. O'Nien was otherwise excellent in the game and particularly in possession, with the Black Cats landing three crucial points in the race for the top six.

"I say it all the time, he's an amazing human being and a unique footballer - I'm not sure I've come across too many like him," Mowbray said.

"He's setting up businesses, does a podcast, talks about developing young people as leaders... he's been asking me recently about pre-season and I'm thinking, 'Luke, you just concentrate on passing it to our players and winning a few headers'.

"It's an amazing day for him and his family. I thought it was a really soft penalty, to be honest. I didn't see a lot of contact until he was just about on the floor, but it was great that we could recover from that, get the three points and give ourselves a shout with eight or nine other teams.

"Luke wasn't with us at dinner last night, he was up first thing I think to get down and have breakfast with the team so he could have the first night with the new baby in the house. He's such an impressive human being and someone I never have any worries about - whatever he chooses to do in his life he will be a success at because he's a driven guy.

Luke O'Nien celebrates with Dennis CirkinLuke O'Nien celebrates with Dennis Cirkin
Luke O'Nien celebrates with Dennis Cirkin

"I had no fear that he would turn up and put in a performance today, and it's a great credit to him to be right out there in the middle of it."

Mowbray has retained some hope that Dan Ballard might be able to play some part to bolster his ranks when Watford visit the Stadium of Light this weekend.

